Alan Brogan: I remember the impact. I remember going down. I remember everything going dark

Alan Brogan suffered a concussion in 2015 against Mayo after a collision with Paul Flynn. Picture credit: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE Expand

Alan Brogan suffered a concussion in 2015 against Mayo after a collision with Paul Flynn. Picture credit: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

I wouldn’t say I was actively watching Match of the Day on Sunday night but the incident in the Arsenal v Wolves game, that left Raúl Jiménez with a fractured skull and David Luiz playing most of a half with blood seeping from his forehead definitely commanded the attention.

As did Alan Shearer’s rant on the topic afterwards.

The crack of skull meeting skull was sickening.

