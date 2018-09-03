Alan Brogan has tipped Ciaran Kilkenny to claim Footballer of the Year after playing a major role in Dublin's fourth consecutive All-Ireland final victory.

Alan Brogan gives his pick for Footballer of the Year as Dublin secure All-Ireland four in-a-row

Kilkenny performed strongly in Croke Park yesterday, kicking 0-3 from play as Dublin overcame Tyrone by six points to become the fourth team to complete the four in-a-row.

It was the first time that Kilkenny had scored in an All-Ireland final and Brogan thinks that off the back of a stellar campaign, the playmaker will claim the Footballer of the Year prize.

Speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Brogan outlined his reasons for picking Kilkenny.

"For me it's Ciaran," he said.

"At the start of the year we said that the one thing he needs to add to his game is to increase his scoring and he is the top scorer from play in the championship. He has been fantastic. He was man-marked by Tiernan McCann yesterday but he still managed to have a huge influence on the game. He chipped in with three points from play so I'm going to go for Ciaran."

Alan's brother Bernard made a remarkable recovery from a knee injury to rejoin the panel last month, but Jim Gavin opted to leave the four-time All Star off his 26-man matchday squad.

Brogan commended his brother's resolve to get back fit this season but admitted that he isn't sure whether or not he will return for a shot at the five in-a-row in 2019.

"I think he was fit, I think he trained well over the last few weeks," Brogan said.

"Like everyone, he was hoping to get in and get a bit of game time. Maybe with the injury, the time-frame was just a bit too tight. He probably needed a month or six weeks to get back beforehand and maybe get a bit of game time. He gave it everything and to get back in six months and be fit to play is a testament to himself and the work he has put in.

"It's a big commitment and for someone like him, at that age you need to be playing right the way through to get your fitness right and get yourself in the team. That's gonna be a big ask for someone with two small kids at 35, with the age profile of this team. He'll take some time over the next few weeks."

Online Editors