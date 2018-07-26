Alan Brogan: Dublin's brutal efficiency in closing out games should concern All-Ireland rivals

You won't fully appreciate Dublin’s ability to manipulate the closing minutes of a game unless you've watched a six-point lead in an All-Ireland semi-final disintegrate.

Entertainment?

I'm sure everyone was thoroughly entertained when Mayo caught us from a long way back in 2006 or Tyrone did the same in '05.

Now, there's part of me that twitches when Dublin have possession, like they did in Croke Park against Donegal or last Saturday in Healy Park, Omagh, and they put the gear stick into reverse.

A lifetime of watching football has us conditioned to expect an attack with every possession.

There's a tingle of anticipation in a ground when a team wins a kickout that goes suddenly dead when the man who makes the catch turns and passes backwards.

I always wanted to play the game at a hundred miles an hour.

Six up, five down – whatever.

Give me the ball and I'll take off on a full-speed solo run and try hit early, long kick passes.

And for years, I played in a team that were stylistically inclined to do the same.

When Mayo started coming back in 2006, there was no part of us that thought we should try and kill the energy in the game, to go down with an injury or keep possession.

Things were simpler then.

When the opposition had the ball, our defenders defended. When we had it, our attackers attacked.

That was the way the game was played then but a more collective effort would easily have seen us into an All-Ireland final that year or helped us beat Tyrone in 2005.

We were actually most vulnerable when we were leading because we made no concessions to that very fact and just kept going for the jugular.

Imagine this Dublin team with a six-point lead against Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final?

That's why I'm genuinely unsure how you go about trying to beat them.

Defensively, they're hitting a peak and their scoring power remains sky high while their versatility means they can tweak the game-plan during the match as the situation demands.

When Pat Gilroy took over and started to rebuild our team in 2010, we had a call that went up signalling we were to keep possession.

We tested it out first in a League match against Mayo and the funny thing about it is, we scored two goals during that period when we weren't specifically trying to attack.

And you could see that wariness with Donegal two weeks ago.

Dublin had the lead and they had the ball and so they had no motivation to attack.

But Donegal didn't fully press the ball because they knew it would leave them vulnerable to conceding a goal.

The proof is there. In 2015, we conceded just four goals in the Championship and an average of slightly over 12 points per match in the season after Donegal took us apart in the semi-final, when we were more vigilant about how we defended.

So far this year, Dublin have conceded just one goal in five games – to Wicklow – and neither Tyrone nor Donegal, credible All-Ireland contenders, managed a proper goal chance.

Their concession rate is 13 points per game.

Maybe that's out of necessity.

Paul Mannion and Con O'Callaghan are working like Trojans but they haven't been getting the type of scores this year that the little brother Bernard used to poach when he was in there.

Brian Howard and Niall Scully will be top grade inter-county half-forwards but they're not at the exalted levels of Diarmuid Connolly and Paul Flynn at their prolific best.

You could see the collective intelligence Dublin have with James McCarthy's goal the other night, though.

He didn't go for it too often but when he did, three or four players went with him.

They get around the ball-carrier to make sure there's a close-range option either side when they meet the opposition tacklers.

With runners like Dublin's, it's a high-yield, low-risk way of attacking.

And everything about Dublin is hugely efficient just now.

The value of being able to close a game out is often more evident when a team doesn't do it successfully.

Last Sunday in Clones, had Monaghan the ability the hold on to possession and run the clock down, they and Galway would be preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final while Kerry would be out of the Championship in July.

Sometimes, you have to go backwards to go forwards.

