| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Alan Brogan: Cavan should focus on winning the All-Ireland semi-final, not on where it's taking place

Cavan manager Mickey Graham has called on the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin to be taken out of Croke Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cavan manager Mickey Graham has called on the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin to be taken out of Croke Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cavan manager Mickey Graham has called on the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin to be taken out of Croke Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Cavan manager Mickey Graham has called on the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin to be taken out of Croke Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Alan Brogan

I was honoured to be part of the Bloody Sunday commemoration in Croke Park on Saturday night.

It was a genuine privilege and like a lot of people, I probably didn’t appreciate the scale of that event in GAA and Irish history until the stories were told.

Myself and Declan Browne were asked by the GAA to represent Dublin and Tipperary, the teams who played that day in 1920 and if it was a special day for me, I can only imagine how Declan felt 24 hours later.

Related Content

Privacy