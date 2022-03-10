AIDAN O’SHEA will make his first competitive start since last year’s All-Ireland final when Mayo visit Tralee for Saturday night’s table-topping Allianz Football League showdown with Kerry.

All told, James Horan has made six changes from the team that lined out for their victory over Armagh – and his starting ‘15’ has a relatively stronger look, putting paid to any suggestions that he might hold something back against one of Mayo’s top rivals.

There is still no place in the match-day ‘26’ for Cillian O’Connor as he continues his rehabilitation from the Achilles injury and resultant surgery that terminated his 2021 involvement last June.

But the team is notable for the inclusion of another former captain, with O’Shea named at centre-forward after proving an influential impact sub in each of Mayo’s first four Division 1 outings.

In other changes, in-form Robbie Hennelly returns between the posts at the expense of Rory Byrne, after picking up an injury in the warm-up against Armagh; Padraig O'Hora displaces Rory Brickenden in the full-back line; while Paddy Durcan returns to his regular wing-back haunt, Sam Callinan dropping back to the bench. This follows Durcan’s impressive two-point cameo against the Ulster men.

Up front O’Shea replaces Fionn McDonagh; Jack Carney is recalled in place of Conor Loftus and Fergal Boland is named at the expense of Frank Irwin.

MAYO (NFL v Kerry) – R Hennelly; P O’Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, O Mullin; J Flynn, M Ruane; D O’Connor, A O’Shea, J Carney; F Boland, A Orme, R O’Donoghue. Subs: R Byrne, D McHugh, B Harrison, E Hession, D McBrien, C O’Shea, K McLoughlin, P Towey, F McDonagh, C Loftus, F Irwin.

Read More



