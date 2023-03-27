Aidan O’Rourke: ‘When Paddy asked us to take the boys as far as today, it was difficult to do that’

NFL Division 1: Roscommon 0-21, Donegal 0-9

Donegal joint manager Aidan O'Rourke: 'This week was really about just keep moving them forward because it was quite a sort of chaotic and emotionally tough week for everybody'

Donnchadh Boyle

On another day, Roscommon would have been the story here.