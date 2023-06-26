Aidan O’Rourke steps down as manager after Donegal crash out against Tyrone

When the Donegal GAA board appointed Aidan O’Rourke to succeed Paddy Carr as the new county football team manager a few weeks ago they understandably thought that their on-field travails were at an end.

Instead, the county has been rocked by Saturday night’s 1-18 to 0-13 defeat to Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC and the subsequent resignation of manager O’Rourke who had just been finding his feet in the post.

It was thought that after suffering relegation to Division 2 of the league, Donegal’s fortunes had been revived when they overcame Monaghan on Saturday week last before being paired with Tyrone.

But a humiliating defeat to the Red Hand triggered a sharp reaction from 2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner O’Rourke who called time on his short tenure.

Clearly shaken by the manner of Donegal’s defeat, O’Rourke, who has had the assistance of former Derry ace Paddy Bradley in his role as manager, lost no time in calling time on his tenure in the post.

“I think there is a brilliant group of lads within this Donegal squad. There is a lot of quality there that requires moulding going forward but at the same time I could not have asked for more from the players out there on the pitch,” said O’Rourke.

Since the controversy surrounding the Donegal Academy which was sparked by the resignation of director Karl Lacey, Donegal have been impacted by a series of setbacks which promoted Croke Park chiefs to launch a detailed review into aspects of the county’s governance.

This has been undertaken and it is understood that remedial action is being taken on certain fronts.

Obviously with the curtain having come down on Donegal’s inter-county season there will be adequate time in which to find a successor but such are the expectations that a queue of candidates may not be forming, given the task at hand.

“It is absolutely a full-time job, managing an inter-county team,” O’Rourke said. “You need a lot of time on your hands or to be retired to really do this properly. The job of an inter-county manager is not one you can do part-time, to be sure.”

Six days after their summer was inches from ending, Tyrone hit back with this derby win in Ballybofey as the Canavan brothers, Ruairí and Darragh, took the remaining air from Donegal’s campaign.

Tyrone, who came from nowhere to win Sam Magurie in 2021, arrive back at the quarter-finals with a new pep in their steps.

Just 90 seconds in here, Ruairí Canavanfound the net and, with Darragh Canavan hitting five points, Tyrone were always in front. That it came less than a week after Westmeath almost sent them packing was just the tonic. “This was a good game to get up for because of the rivalry,” Tyrone’s man of the match Conor Meyler said.

“Just weren’t at it and lacked energy and zip against Westmeath. When we are at it, we are full on.”

They were full on from the off here, Cormac Quinn doing the spadework and Ruairí Canavan narrowly wide with the shot.

The clock wasn’t yet 20 seconds in, but it was a line draw. By the time the second minute had ticked, Canavan scored a goal, converting after Shaun Patton was unable to hold onto a Darren McCurry shot.

The tone set, Tyrone led 1-3 to 0-1 with McCurry landing a big score and Darragh Canavan scored another three points to give Tyrone a 1-10 to 0-8 interval lead.

With Mattie Donnelly and Conn Kilpatrick floating over superb points after the break, Tyrone were on the way.

“Our lads have plenty of resilience and character,” Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan said.