After under-age rejections Mike Fitzsimons became Dublin’s Mr Dependable

With the game still in the melting pot in Croke Park last weekend, Mick Fitzsimons set off from his usual parish in front of the Dublin goal.

It was a full 69 minutes into a league match in his 13th season with the Dubs, but Fitzsimons was still ready to do the needful. Having started somewhere in the Dublin defence, he swapped passes with defensive colleague Davy Byrne, and kept going. A few seconds later, he was hauled down in the Donegal box to win a penalty. Dean Rock converted and Dublin took their fight for survival to the final day.

Earlier in the day, Fitzsimons had caught the eye in an entirely different way. Tasked with tracking Paddy McBrearty, Fitzsimons lost his footing as he shadowed the Donegal man near the Hill end. McBrearty’s point attempt dropped into the Dublin net. It was an incident that was remarkable for its rarity. Fitzsimons is rarely on the receiving end.

No doubt Dublin have had more glamorous footballers. They have had more skillful and stylish and more athletic ones, too. But have they had one as durable and as dependable in such an unforgiving role, that generally sees him tasked with manmarking one of the opposition’s best forwards?

His longevity in the hard knocks world of the full-back line speaks for itself – at 33, only the Cuala man and James McCarthy have playing links to the breakthrough 2011 side.

That Fitzsimons’ start was humble is well known. In his first year with Cuala’s minor team he played with the ‘B’ team. The following season he had to bide his time before getting into the side.

He never made a Dublin under-age squad, let alone played for them. Twice he went along to U-21 trials – and twice he was overlooked.

But he kept making himself available to Dublin, and his persistence was rewarded. Mick Deegan plumped for him as part of his 2008 Junior All-Ireland-winning team that would become fertile ground for the senior side. That side would be packed with players who would help drive Dublin to break new ground in football. Denis Bastick, Jonny Cooper, Darren Daly were all on duty that day as they beat Roscommon who featured an in-from Frankie Dolan.

But by that stage, Cuala were making waves, too. They won a Dublin U-21 ‘A’ hurling and football double in 2009. Along the way Dave Billings, the late UCD and Dublin GAA doyen – spotted something in Fitzsimons he liked.

Read More

Fitzsimons was initially playing with the second team in the college but as he was with an intermediate club, he was eligible to play in the Dublin SFC with the college. He was soon promoted to the Sigerson side and remembers marking Sligo’s David Kelly.

“Even getting through a game marking him and not being totally humiliated was a big achievement for me, because he was an inter-county player and I wasn’t,” Fitzsimons said back in 2012.

With fast hands in the tackle and quicker feet, word about Fitzsimons started to spread. And after he’d seen his side dismantled in the infamous 2009 ‘startled earwigs’ game, Gilroy scoured the county for what he needed – born defenders.

The following summer Fitzsimons, who was still largely unknown, started for Dublin in the championship. Within 15 months, and through Meath’s five-goal dismantling of Dublin, he’d be tracking Colm Cooper in their breakthrough All-Ireland final.

In the process, he became the first Cuala clubman to start an All-Ireland SFC final for Dublin since Mick Holden in 1983.

In the early days of Jim Gavin’s reign, Fitzsimons was on the outside, looking in. Gavin had other options he knew better from his time with Dublin U-21s. But the new manager quickly realised his value. He has scarcely been doubted since.

His longevity as a man-marker can be put down to the fact that he simply loves the task. He once told a story about going back to play a rare hurling game with Cuala, because he spotted a challenge.

“I only played because I wanted to mark Dotsy (O’Callaghan). I’d know Dotsy, because I played with him in UCD. He didn’t even notice it was me marking him until five minutes into the game, and asked me what I was doing there! I just told him I fancied a handy game of hurling. I got a point off him that day and held him scoreless, so I was happy enough,” he said back in 2016.

These days, he’s an old hand with Dublin. Thirteen seasons, eight All-Ireland medals, three All-Stars and one man-of-the-match award in an All-Ireland final later, and Fitzsimons’ hands are still to the pump. And, as he demonstrated last weekend, he can still be whatever it is Dublin need him to be.

Another celebrated Dublin defender Paddy Christie is well placed to see just what he has packed into his career in one of the game’s most unforgiving positions.

“Welcome to my world and other fellas that were playing in that Dublin full-back line, because you were always on a knife edge, as anyone is in the full-back line in any of the counties,” Christie said.

“When it’s a tight game and a corner-forward loses the ball, nobody really sees that until it gets serious and the ball gets down to the opposite end of the pitch, and ends up in the back of the net.

“Fitzsimons has been very good and very consistent, which is the real test. Anyone can have a good year or a good month, or a good block of time, but to be there at the coalface for so long.

“From humble enough beginnings, I think he was on that junior All-Ireland-winning team with Mick Deegan. There was question marks over whether he had enough. And then he went on to be regularly playing on one of the best teams in the history of the game.”