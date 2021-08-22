After all the delays, Tyrone may be waiting for Kerry in long grass

Long before Tyrone called it quits, Kerry folk were calling it cushy, an All-Ireland semi-final that would not unduly distress them in any way.

They weren’t alone in that. Kerry’s destruction of Cork in Munster only confirmed what most people already sensed about them: this team is an All-Ireland waiting to happen. The only question was whether it would be this year or next. There was no question about them reaching the final this year. The Ulster champions were an afterthought.

But when Tyrone made a unilateral declaration of withdrawal from the fixture eight days ago, the reaction in the Kingdom was one of concern. Kerry needed a match. A walkover at this stage would do their boys no good in the final. They would need the semi-final to prepare them for the final. It was almost as if Tyrone were merely there to serve as Kerry’s blade-sharpeners, the sacrificial whetstone they would use to polish their cutting edge for the big showdown.

It has been quite the turnaround from the noughties. Where once they fretted about the prospect of facing Tyrone, now they were fretting about the prospect of not facing them.

The Ulster champions dropped their bombshell into the public realm last Saturday lunch time. The squad was still decimated by Covid-19. They would not be able to field a team for yesterday’s scheduled fixture. It was a radical move. They were abandoning an All-Ireland semi-final. They were willing to bring down a showpiece match in the GAA’s calendar. They were issuing Croke Park with an ultimatum.

And they had already thrown themselves at the mercy of Croke Park once, a week earlier, when they extracted a concession to get the original fixture deferred from August 15 to August 21. Unhappy that the deferment wasn’t for a fortnight, they mulled over their options the week before last — and then pressed the red button last Saturday.

They would walk off the pitch with the ball if they didn’t get their way. They went all in with this gamble. They shoved all their chips into the middle of the table. They would lose everything if the two other players at the table took them up on their raise. Croke Park, according to reports, were willing to call their bluff. Tyrone could throw their toys out of the pram if they wanted to. This, at least, is the unofficial line that came leaking out of headquarters early last week. The GAA would take the reputational hit to its most prestigious competition, and the financial hit to its coffers, rather than blinking in the face of an ultimatum.

It was Kerry who blinked. Or it was Kerry who prevented a fiasco, depending on how one views it. Their county board chairman, Tim Murphy, was enmeshed in the tripartite talks between Tyrone, Croke Park and Kerry that unfolded on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday morning Murphy spoke to Kerry’s team management and players at their training session in Killarney. Their feedback only confirmed what he would have already known: players and management wanted to play the semi-final. They needed to play a semi-final. They could not entertain the notion of having no game between the Munster final on July 25 and the All-Ireland final, scheduled at this stage for September 4.

Later on Sunday the compromise was reached. Kerry agreed to re-schedule the re-scheduled semi-final for August 28 — next Saturday. There would be a domino effect. Croke Park agreed to re-schedule the re-scheduled All-Ireland final for September 11. Crisis averted, impasse resolved.

Murphy spoke to The Kerryman last Tuesday about the chain of events. “I went to Killarney on Sunday morning because the lads were training and I had a long meeting with the (team) management,” he said. “And their overarching view was, ‘yeah, we want to play the game’. And similarly the players expressed the same view. The players and management wanted to play the game, that’s all they ever wanted. What they didn’t want was uncertainty around the game, would it be played, when would it be played. I came away from Killarney on Sunday afternoon with a very clear picture of what was needed to be done for the best outcome to be achieved for Kerry and for the overall association, nationally, and for Tyrone as well, in order to arrive at some sort of solution.”

Among those players would have been the veteran leader David Moran. Interviewed after they won the Munster final, he bemoaned the three-week gap that awaited them for the All-Ireland semi-final. Two weeks was generally the ideal gap between games. Three weeks wasn’t great. “Four weeks is the worst in the world.” Now they have a fifth week to put in before the ball is finally thrown up on Saturday.

It will be four weeks for Tyrone since their Ulster final win over Monaghan. And could it just be, might it just be, that the Covid controversy will be re-purposed by their players and management as a camouflage to hide a hand full of aces?

There are plenty of questions still to be answered about the circumstances that left their squad so badly ravaged by the virus. They have not been sufficiently transparent about those circumstances. But there is no doubting that it spread like wildfire through the camp. One would hope sincerely that none of them will be left afflicted by any long-term consequences to their health. It is not a trivial matter.

When they announced that they could not field a team for August 21, they came very close to burning their bridges. They would have been powerless if Kerry and Croke Park decided not to drop them a lifeline. They were gone from this year’s championship. This was too serious for gamesmanship. They were evidently between a rock and a hard place.

It seemed they reckoned there was little to choose between turning up on August 21, and not turning up at all. Either way they were scuppered.

But now that they’ve got their reprieve, it doesn’t mean they’re not entitled to take full advantage of it. One doubts they will be turning up in Croke Park with sheepish heads on them, waving their apologies to everyone for all the inconvenience caused.

Instead, they might well come off their sick beds and turn up like wolves. But we don’t know. And there’s the rub. Their form, their intent, their personnel, their selection and tactics — all have been hidden behind the fog of Covid and the problems it caused. That fog can now be re-purposed as a smokescreen, if they have the wit to do it.

And any disciple of Mickey Harte ought to have the wit to do it. Brian Dooher was one of Harte’s on-field officers during their six-season reign of terror over Kerry in the noughties. Tyrone in those years were a shape-shifting team, an ever-moving target, a touch Scarlet Pimpernel. Dooher as joint manager now is surely incubating some angles and ideas and surprises for Saturday, just as his legendary predecessor did.

In other words, Kerry have reason to be careful what they wish for. Having shouted loud and clear from the southwest that they wanted a match to sharpen their blades for the final, it will be no surprise if Tyrone turn up intending to break a few of those blades in half.

There is not a doubt in the world that Red Hand management have had their ear to the ground and heard those presumptions wafting up from the Kingdom. Dooher’s garlanded career in red and white means he will never see Tyrone as a stepping stone for any other team’s ambitions, least of all Kerry’s.

They will fancy this gig. They are coming in as steep outsiders and seemingly so afflicted by the pandemic that nobody quite knows what to expect from them. In theory at least, it is perfect ambush terrain. On the other hand, maybe the disruption to their preparations has caused too much damage. Maybe there will be players missing who would have made a difference. In which case, any potential ambush will be sabotaged long before they leave the dressing room.

But, having offered themselves up for self-sabotage last weekend, they found themselves back in the ball game with nearly two weeks to get ready. They won that battle; they got their way. We therefore expect to see them turning up in rude health next Saturday. In fact, they might be very rude indeed.