After all the delays, Tyrone may be waiting for Kerry in long grass

Kerry want this match, but they must be careful what they wish for

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher speaks to his players after their Ulster SFC final victory over Monaghan at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Kerry selector Maurice Fitzgerald and Kerry GAA county board chairman Tim Murphy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Tommy Conlon

Long before Tyrone called it quits, Kerry folk were calling it cushy, an All-Ireland semi-final that would not unduly distress them in any way.

They weren’t alone in that. Kerry’s destruction of Cork in Munster only confirmed what most people already sensed about them: this team is an All-Ireland waiting to happen. The only question was whether it would be this year or next. There was no question about them reaching the final this year. The Ulster champions were an afterthought.

But when Tyrone made a unilateral declaration of withdrawal from the fixture eight days ago, the reaction in the Kingdom was one of concern. Kerry needed a match. A walkover at this stage would do their boys no good in the final. They would need the semi-final to prepare them for the final. It was almost as if Tyrone were merely there to serve as Kerry’s blade-sharpeners, the sacrificial whetstone they would use to polish their cutting edge for the big showdown.

