AFL thrown into chaos after Tyrone's Conor McKenna tests positive for coronavirus

Round three of the AFL has been thrown into chaos after Tyrone's Connor McKenna became the first player to test positive for coronavirus since the league started play.

The Essendon rising star had been due to take part in the game against Melbourne on Saturday night before the fixture was postponed following confirmation of the positive test.

The fixture change caused a knock-on effect, with the Gold Coast-Adelaide match moved to Sunday, while the Fremantle-Port Adelaide moved to later on Saturday night.

McKenna had returned five negative tests in a row before testing positive on Saturday. He was asymptomatic.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said that McKenna likely picked up the virus while travelling back to Australia from Ireland.

"All players and staff have been asked to isolate," McLachlan said.

"We said we would make all decisions based on medical advice and our priority is the health and safety of our staff, players and the community.

"The club will be closed and cleaned. We will test all players and staff in coming days, with advice from the health department.

"Our concern is with the player and we will provide support around him."

Online Editors