AFL star Colin O'Riordan scotches rumours of return for Tipp Championship campaign

AFL star Colin O'Riordan has poured cold water on any possibility of him making a return for the Tipperary footballers in this year's winter championship.

Tongues were wagging after O'Riordan, who captained Tipp's U-21 side to the All-Ireland decider in 2015 before heading Down Under later that year, was involved in a Premier training session last weekend but talk of a county comeback is wide of the mark.

The JK Brackens clubman insists that there is "no basis" to reports suggesting that he is seeking permission from the Sydney Swans to line out for David Power's Tipp side in the coming weeks, although he admits he would love to play if was possible.

"I went in to help with a training session the other night and to show my face but I wouldn’t be allowed to play. As much as I would give my left leg to play for Tipp, I think it won’t happen this year unfortunately," O'Riordan told Independent.ie today.

"I'm just home on an off-season break and taking it easy but staying involved as much as I can with Tipp and helping out but I won’t be playing."

O'Riordan inked a two-year contract extension with the Swans in July 2019 and looks set to stay to remain in Australia for the immediate future but Power will be able call on the services of former All-Star forward Michael Quinlivan.

Quinlivan, who recently led Clonmel Commercials to a Tipp SFC crown, had been planning to travel this year but changed his plans as a result of Covid-19 and he will be a vital cog as they look to retain their Division 3 League status and go on a championship run.

Power lost dual star John Meagher to the Tipp hurlers in recent weeks after Liam Sheedy called him up on the back of his outstanding club form with Loughmore-Castleiney but he will be able to call on Liam Casey as well as former Tipp hurlers Colin English and Paudie Feehan.

Meanwhile, Tipp football legend Declan Browne has been drafted into the Wexford backroom team with new boss Shane Roche adding the two-time All-Star to the Model management as a forwards coach ahead of their Division 4 and Leinster SFC campaign.

