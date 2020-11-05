AFL player on bench for Cork with three debutants picked as Ronan McCarthy goes for youth to face Kerry

Ronan McCarthy has opted for a youthful Cork line-up, with AFL player Mark Keane a notable inclusion on the bench, for Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final showdown with Kerry (4.0).

The spine of the Rebel side features three championship debutants who all were key cogs in the county’s U-20 All-Ireland success last year, with Maurice Shanley at full-back, Sean Meehan at No 6 and Colm O’Callaghan set to line out at centre-forward.

Keane, who made his AFL debut in August, has been listed among the Cork substitutes less than a month since his Collingwood side had their season ended by Geelong in the knockout stages.

Micheál Aodh Martin, son of the Taoiseach, starts in goals for Cork while Sean Powter has won his latest fitness battle and is named at right corner-back for his first championship start since 2017.

CORK (SF v Kerry) - M A Martin; S Powter, M Shanley, K Flahive; K O’ Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire ©, K O’ Halloran; J O’ Rourke, C O’Callaghan, R Deane; M Collins, B Hurley, L Connolly. Subs: A Casey, S Ryan, P Ring, M Hurley, T Corkery, P Walsh, K O’ Driscoll, S White, P Kerrigan, M Keane, D Gore

