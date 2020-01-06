Adelaide Crows winning race to sign Cathal McShane with Tyrone star to join training program

The Adelaide Crows are winning the race to sign Cathal McShane with the Tyrone star set to train with the AFL outfit this month.

The Crows have overtaken the Brisbane Lions in the bid to woo the All-Star full-forward Down Under and the 24-year-old will train in Adelaide later this month on a trial basis.

Crows List Manager Justin Reid confirmed that they will fly the Owen Roe's clubman to Australia in the coming weeks where he will join their pre-season training and get a taste for life in the AFL.

"We're looking forward to Cathal joining our pre-season training program and getting to know him a bit better," Reid said. "He has the physical attributes, coming in at a touch over 190 centimetres.

"He's also strong in the air and can kick on both feet. Once he lands in Adelaide, it'll provide the opportunity to understand more about our club, our philosophies and what our program looks like."

McShane was joint to-scorer in last year's All-Irelands SFC – finishing with 3-48 to his name after a stellar season – and his potential exit would be a huge blow to the Red Hand's All-Ireland claims in 2020 and beyond.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte was keen to stress that no final decision has been made as of yet and that McShane was "on his way temporarily" but he pulled no punches in his withering attack on the poaching of GAA players by the AFL.

"It's a bit sad that that used to be the job of some unknown scouts from Australia, but now it's ex-GAA people in Ireland who are scouting our players to take them away to another league, which is no benefit to us whatsoever," Harte said after Tyrone's McKenna Cup success over Cavan.

"It's one-way traffic, it's bonus-bonus for AFL, it's loss-loss to us. And I hope that somebody somewhere sees the nonsense of what we're doing, and cuts ties with them and on an official capacity."

Should McShane join the Crows, the "athletic prospect" would be the second Gaelic convert at West Lakes with Clare rookie Ailish Considine winning a premiership medal in her debut season with Adelaide’s women’s team in the 2019 AFLW.

Online Editors