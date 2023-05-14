Adam Loughran brace sees Antrim pull away in Tailteann Cup opener

Antrim 3-18 Leitrim 2-12

Antrim manager Andy McEntee saw his side make a winning start to their Tailteann Cup campaign. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

THREE second-half goals proved the difference for Antrim as they got their Tailteann Cup campaign off to the best possible start at Corrigan Park.

Man of the match Adam Loughran netted goals either side of one from Aghagallon’s Ruairí McCann after the visitors twice bagged majors to keep them in contention.

Leitrim had a great start as just four minutes in Barry McNulty palmed home. Loughran and Pearce Dolan swapped points before Antrim took control with four points.

Darragh Rooney kicked some fine scores for the visitors, while Dominic McEnhill kept the board ticking for Antrim, but after Keith Beirne split the posts from an audacious angle late in the half for Leitrim, Ronan Boyle finished a good move to put the hosts 0-10 to 1-5 up.

Antrim opened the second half well with points from Loughran and McEnhill, but were caught again with Aidan Flynn floating to the back post where Jack Heslin found the net.

The Antrim response was excellent as they grabbed the next score through Ruairí McCann.

Although Leitrim got two of the next three, the Saffrons were in for their first goal as Patrick Finnegan played in Loughran, who blasted home.

The scores began to flow and when Patrick McBride squared for Aghagallon’s McCann to palm home, the gap was out to nine.

The third goal came as Loughran stepped inside to crash to the net.

To their credit, Andy Moran’s side chipped away but they needed much more, and Patrick McCormick became Antrim’s ninth name on the scoresheet to complete an excellent start for Andy McEntee’s men.

Scorers – Antrim:A Loughran 2-3; D McEnhill 0-6 (5f); R McCann (Aghagallon) 1-2; M Byrne 0-2 (1f, 1 45); R Boyle, C Stewart, R McCann (Creggan), P McCormick, P Healy 0-1 each.Leitrim:P Keaney 0-4 (2f); J Heslin 1-1; B McNulty 1-0; D Rooney 0-3; M Plunkett, P Dolan, J Rooney, K Beirne 0-1 each.

ANTRIM –M Byrne 7; R Boyle 8, P Healy 8, J McAuley 6; P McBride 6, J Finnegan 6, D McAleese 7; J Dowling 6, C Stewart 6; P Finnegan 7, A Loughran 9, R McCann (Creggan) 7; M Jordan 8, R McCann (Aghagallon) 8, D McEnhill 8.Subs: P McCormick 8 for J McAuley (27), C Hynds 7 for J Dowling (47), P Shivers 7 for R McCann (Aghagallon, 66), O Eastwood 6 for P Finnegan (66), C McGettigan 7 for M Jordan (70+2).

LEITRIM – N O’Donnell 7; P Maguire 6, M Diffley 6, C Farrell 6; J Rooney 7, S Quinn 6, A Flynn 6; P Dolan 7, D Wrynn 6; D Rooney 6, K Beirne 7, M Plunkett 7; J Heslin 8, B McNulty 7, D Flynn 6. Subs: T Prior 6 for J Rooney (54), O McLoughlin 6 for K Beirne (54), P Keaney 8 for D Flynn (57), C McGloin 6 for C Farrell (62), S McLoughlin 6 for M Plunkett (70).

REF –B Tiernan (Dublin)