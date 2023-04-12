Adam Gillespie inspires Louth to Leinster MFC win over Westmeath

Louth 2-13 Westmeath 0-7

Adam Gillespie was in sparkling form for Louth in the win over Westmeath

Louth beat winless Westmeath to realign their chances of making the knockout stages out of Group 2 in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship at DEFY Pairc Mhuire in Ardee.