Adam Gillespie inspires Louth to Leinster MFC win over Westmeath

Louth beat winless Westmeath to realign their chances of making the knockout stages out of Group 2 in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship at DEFY Pairc Mhuire in Ardee.

Star man Adam Gillespie stood up again with a sparkling performance but his early deflected goal in the eighth minute was the injection David Reid and Johnny Clerkin’s side needed to control the outcome.

Both sides were feeling the pressure having lost the opening group game but it was the hosts that struck gold early. Unsurprising really when four of the starting Louth side were on their familiar home pitch of St Mary’s.

Seán Flynn opened the scoring for Louth and Gillespie quickly added his major. Westmeath responded in dogged fashion. Both Lake County midfielders Daire O’Connor and James Mitchell combined for three points between them.

Despite the wind, Westmeath significantly trailed at half time. Gillespie, Pearse Grimes Murphy and midfielder Conor McGinty tagged on scores to see them lead 1-5 to 0-4 at half time.

Upon the resumption, Louth resumed their ascendancy on proceedings to extend their lead with two Gillespie frees.

Westmeath struggled with the conditions and to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Louth corner back Cian Farrell and full back Ciaran McGinty did make two excellent blocks to deny goal chances.

Kealan Connell found the range for twice in the half for Westmeath but Grimes Murphy sealed the game with a sensational solo run equalled with a lethal finish.

Louth will now take on Meath in a shootout for a quarter-final place, while Westmeath’s slim hopes of a provisional quarter-final will be against unbeaten Dublin next week.

Scorers – Louth: A Gillespie 1-5 (3f), P Grimes Murphy 1-1, L Brannigan, Conor McGinty 0-2 each, C McKeown, R Shevlin and S Flynn 0-1 each. Westmeath: J Mitchell, K Connell (1f) 0-2 each, P Keegan (f), R Kelly and D O’Connor 0-1 each.

Louth: C O’Donoghue; C Farrell, Ciaran McGinty, K Martin; J Taaffe, P Tinnelly, C McKeown; Conor McGinty, L Buckley; S Flynn, D Shevlin, P Grimes Murphy; S Lennon, R Mathews, A Gillespie. Subs: R Shevlin for Shevlin (35), L Brannigan for Matthews (49) C McArdle for Taaffe (54), P McHugh for Flynn (58), E McCloskey for Gillespie (60).

Westmeath: L Nicholson; A Maguire, C Whitney, J Murtagh; C Leech, A Curran, N Pierson; J Mitchell, D O’Connor; C Rigney, R Kelly, T Farrell; C Daly, K Connell, S Cully. Subs: M Thornton for Farrell (22) J Casey for O'Connor (ht), D Carter for Daly (49), C Geary for Rigney (52), P Keegan for Connell (58).