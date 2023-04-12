| 5.9°C Dublin

Adam Gillespie inspires Louth to Leinster MFC win over Westmeath

Louth 2-13 Westmeath 0-7

Adam Gillespie was in sparkling form for Louth in the win over Westmeath Expand

Louth beat winless Westmeath to realign their chances of making the knockout stages out of Group 2 in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship at DEFY Pairc Mhuire in Ardee.

Star man Adam Gillespie stood up again with a sparkling performance but his early deflected goal in the eighth minute was the injection David Reid and Johnny Clerkin’s side needed to control the outcome.

