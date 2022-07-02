| 11°C Dublin

Achievements of great Kerry women’s team are unmatched in Gaelic football

Kerry captain Eileen Lawlor (Dardis) is lifted shoulder high by former Kerry footballer Johnny Bunyan (left), and her sister Margaret&rsquo;s husband, Willie Slattery (right), following Kerry&rsquo;s victory in the 1993 All-Ireland Ladies Football final against Laois. Expand

Kerry captain Eileen Lawlor (Dardis) is lifted shoulder high by former Kerry footballer Johnny Bunyan (left), and her sister Margaret’s husband, Willie Slattery (right), following Kerry’s victory in the 1993 All-Ireland Ladies Football final against Laois.

Sinead Kissane Twitter

Con Houlihan’s column on the back page of the Evening Press on the Monday after All-Ireland finals was essential reading for players from the Kerry women’s Gaelic football team.

Houlihan was ahead of the curve at a time when women’s team sport was given scant, at best, recognition. The day after Kerry won their eighth consecutive All-Ireland ladies football title in October 1989, Houlihan wrote his column about that game, while most of the other coverage was given over to the Republic of Ireland’s Italia ’90 World Cup qualifier with Northern Ireland two days later.

