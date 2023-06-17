Aaron Lynch hits top form as Meath record big win over Wexford

Tailteann Cup: Meath 2-23 Wexford 0-12

Colm O’Rourke’s hopes of leading Meath back to the Promised Land took another small step as the Royals booked a Tailteann Cup semi-final spot in Croke Park following victory at Páirc Tailteann.

The hosts started in whirlwind fashion, posting eight successive points inside 14 minutes, all from play, before Eoghan Nolan opened Wexford’s account early in the second quarter. Jordan Morris, James McEntee and Aaron Lynch were in scintillating form in those early stages, with Morris notching four points and McEntee accounting for three.

Meath continued to set a hot pace, however, and when Lynch squeezed the ball inside a post for a goal on 20 minutes, it left them leading 1-9 to 0-1, and, at that stage, the outcome was effectively a foregone conclusion.

The scoring rate dropped towards the end of the half and at the break Meath were ahead by 1-12 to 0-3. McEntee eventually took his tally of points to six, all from play, before being withdrawn in the third quarter. Wexford tried hard to get back into contention in the second half but needed goals to have a chance and they rarely looked like finding the net.

They did go close on 57 minutes, but ’keeper Seán Brennan reacted smartly to keep out an effort from sub Ben Brosnan and then blocked Richard Waters’s follow-up.

Meath continued to score at will throughout the half and Cathal Hickey rounded off a good team performance with the second goal in added time.

Scorers – Meath: J Morris (1m), J McEntee 0-6 each; A Lynch 1-2; M Costello 0-4 (2f); D McGowan 0-3; C Hickey 1-0; E Frayne, J Flynn 0-1 each. Wexford: B Brosnan (2f), M Rossiter (2f), E Nolan 0-2 each; G Malone, P Hughes, L Coleman, J Bealin, R Waters, E Porter 0-1 each.

Meath: S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, H O’Higgins; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; J Flynn, C Gray; C Hickey, J McEntee, J O’Connor; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch. Subs: D Lenihan for Lynch (h-t), D McGowan for McEntee (47), C Caulfield for Keogan (49), C O’Sullivan for Flynn (51), E Frayne for O’Connor (58).

Wexford: D Brooks; B Cushe, D Furlong, C Carty; E Porter, G Malone, P Hughes; L Coleman, N Hughes; B Molloy, E Nolan, K O’Grady; R Brooks, M Rossiter, A Tobin. Subs: R Watters for O’Grady, B Brosnan for R Brooks (both 49), C Hughes for Tobin (55), C Walsh for Furlong (58), J Bealin for Nolan (64).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)