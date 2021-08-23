| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A win won’t be enough for Kerry – they really need David Clifford to fire with Mayo waiting at the final hurdle

Dick Clerkin

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Ronan McNamee of Tyrone. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Close

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Ronan McNamee of Tyrone. Credit: Sportsfile

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Ronan McNamee of Tyrone. Credit: Sportsfile

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Ronan McNamee of Tyrone. Credit: Sportsfile

A complete ‘hiding to nothing’. That’s what Kerry have been facing into over the past number of weeks.

As the final arbiters on whether their All-Ireland semi-final was to even go ahead, they had no choice but to accommodate Tyrone and agree to a further week extension.

Since then, they’ve had to prepare for a game in which there are few good outcomes for them.

Related topics

More On Kerry GAA

Most Watched

Privacy