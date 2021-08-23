A complete ‘hiding to nothing’. That’s what Kerry have been facing into over the past number of weeks.

As the final arbiters on whether their All-Ireland semi-final was to even go ahead, they had no choice but to accommodate Tyrone and agree to a further week extension.

Since then, they’ve had to prepare for a game in which there are few good outcomes for them.

Win comfortably? So what, as Tyrone are only a skeleton of a team.

Win by a nose, and a huge question mark will be placed over their inability to comfortably beat their depleted opponents.

Fortunately, losing is an improbable outcome if the extent of Tyrone’s Covid disruptions are as bad as has been reported. With close to half of their panel impacted at some level with a virus that has brought the world to its knees, it would be one of the game’s greatest sporting upsets should Tyrone somehow beat Kerry.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the Tyrone panel and their preparations, previewing the game itself amounts to little more than crystal-ball gazing.

Who will line out for Tyrone, and where, is anyone’s guess.

For those that do, how much has the past few weeks impacted on their preparations and fitness levels?

By the first water break on Saturday we will have a good idea of what level the Tyrone players are capable of producing.

Kerry, for their part, have already shown enough compassion to their rivals, and I fully expect them to try to blitz them from the throw-in.

If the result is to be a forgone conclusion, Peter Keane should look to put the game to bed early. So be it, if the second half becomes a little more than an exhibition match.

Taking the result as a given, two other things that Keane would want coming out of Croke Park is an injury-free panel, and for David Clifford to do a number on the Tyrone full-back line.

Shouldering the expectations of spearheading the county’s first All-Ireland since 2014, Clifford will want to quickly put his Cork no-show behind him.

No better place to do that than in Croke Park, a place that from an early age he always looked comfortable in.

Ronan McNamee will likely be given the job of marshalling the Fossa man, an unenviable task at the best of times. Should the floodgates open early, it could be an uncomfortable afternoon for the 2018 All-Star.

One Clifford, David, could be the least of Tyrone’s problems, however, such has been the form this year of the other Kerry forwards. None more so than his older brother Paudie.

A Player of the Year candidate, he has been a revelation for Keane, Paul Galvinesque in how he combines a hunger across the middle third with a constant return on the score sheet.

Up next is Seán O’Shea, with a consistency of performance and scoring that marks him out as Kerry’s most important player at present. Now with a physicality and conditioning to match his undoubted skill, creativity and range of scoring, he is close to being the complete player. And so on and so on.

The depth of Kerry’s scoring options is without parallel at present.

From a competitiveness point of view, it is unfortunate that Tyrone won’t be at their best to challenge Kerry. My own pessimism at their chances is reflected in the general lack of optimism and, dare I say, interest across their own county.

Working in Tyrone at present, the lack of colour and general excitement towards the game within the county is clearly apparent.

Driving through the county, you’re as likely to see a Union Jack or July 12 celebration flag flying from the telephone poles than one coloured red and white.

It is a far cry from the days when Sally O’Brien’s in Omagh was draped in a huge ‘Goochbusters’ banner prior to the 2005 final. Back then the county was in the business of winning All-Irelands, and the colour and sense of expectation was everywhere. Those halcyon days feel light years away for many of their supporters, although there are signs that they might be getting closer.

While this year will be a step too far, their impressive minors who comfortably downed Cork on Saturday evening will provide further hope that they can again become realistic All-Ireland challengers in the next few years and live up to the standards set by those great teams of 2003, ’05 and ’08.

This Saturday, to stay with Kerry, Tyrone will need to find some inspiration from the way those teams played, and joint manager Brian Dooher will be hoping to inspire a level of performance in his players that he was always able to bring on the biggest days.

His slalom run and point on the Cusack Stand side in the 2008 final still ranks up there as one of the greatest scores. He will need several of those type from his players for Tyrone to have a chance.

To be any way competitive this Saturday, whatever energy they have in their legs running out on Croke Park Tyrone will have to use it positively and try keep the scoreboard ticking over. A strategy of containment will prove futile.

Dooher will be forgiven in defeat if they can deliver a team that will play with a courage and drive forged in his own image.

It still won’t be enough, however, but it will serve as an optimistic building block towards a more realistic challenge in 2022 and beyond.

This year is for Kerry and Mayo to fight out, and ahead of their likely final showdown Keane should be demanding a ruthless and dispassionate performance from his Kerry players. Lay down a champion-like marker and use this as an opportunity to get his young players accustomed to winning on the big championship days in Croke Park.

A place they will likely make their second home for the decade to come.