A tight County Board vote and an appetite for change in Meath: Where now for Andy McEntee?

Meath manager Andy McEntee

Meath manager Andy McEntee

Frank Roche Email

If the club delegates of Meath endorse Wednesday night’s bombshell decision of their county board executive, then Andy McEntee’s oscillating and occasionally turbulent five years at the Royal football coalface will be at an end.

And if that indeed is the case, then it’s reasonable to conclude that his fifth season neatly summed up the McEntee era.

They played six league and championship games, winning three, losing three. But, invariably, it was the must-win games - the ones that could have steered Meath football to a higher plane - that ended in defeat.

