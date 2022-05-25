'A steward was saying Ireland vs Spain was a draw and Anthony Tohill roared - 'f**k up, we don’t want to hear soccer mentioned''

I can still hear it today, as clear and as miserable as it was 20 years ago.

The Donegal fans are swaying, arms around shoulders beneath the clubhouse at the town end of St. Tiernach’s Park. Clones has been an utter washout and Derry’s performance in the 2002 Ulster semi-final is fit to match it.

Through the noise of relentless rain splashing off brown puddles across the field and spanking the metal rails in the empty stands, a haunting tune rises from a bus-load of merry supporters in green and gold behind the goals. “Oh, oh-oh-oh, you wish you were back home in Derry. And a oh! Oh-oh-oh, you wish you were back home in Derry!”

Right there and then, I really did.

Two hours ago, I was dry. There was a fire blazing in the Creighton Hotel and a squad of people, young and old, was huddled around it for what might’ve been a little piece of history. Everyone was feeling good, warm, united, proud. Ireland were actually taking the game to Spain – dare say it, they were getting the better of them - in a World Cup knockout match and thanks to the stubbornness of the Ulster council at the time refusing to move the Derry-Donegal match to the Saturday, there we were in the west of Monaghan trying to get a glimpse of a small TV screen.

The injury-time Robbie Keane equaliser was as euphoric as it would’ve been in any Irish bar up and down the country but in the Creighton Hotel, the celebrations immediately turned to contemplation. This is an iconic World Cup moment, it’s bloody extra time and, most importantly, we’re dry. Up that unforgiving Clones hill out there, it’s just rain. And yet somewhere along the way, we’re sat in the soaked wooden seats looking across the pitch to the lonely sheltered stand wondering why they wouldn’t just let us in beneath it.

Conleith Gilligan had made his inter-county debut the season before when he was thrown straight into the action at championship level. Derry had drawn the league final with Meath and a quirk of how the fixture schedule was put together back then meant they took on Cavan in the Ulster first round before their victorious National League final replay.

Eamonn Coleman always struggled with Gilligan’s name so when the call came to the bench during that Cavan match, it took everyone a moment to realise what was happening. ‘Conrad, warm up.’

The Ballinderry man would go on to become an ever-present for Derry but having seen a total of 85,000 people file into Clones for three matches over the month before Derry met Donegal in the semis, he remembers this one for exactly the opposite.

“Come championship day in St. Tiernach’s Park, when you walk out the back of the stand and walk to the training area, there’s always, always hundreds of people standing watching you going down to the training pitch and patting you on the back or giving you bad manners, depending on who you were playing.

“In this game, there was nobody there. It was eerie.

“One of the stewards was telling someone the Ireland and Spain game was a draw and I think it was (Anthony) Tohill who let out a roar, ‘f**k up, boy, we don’t want to hear soccer mentioned.’

“And once Anthony shouted at you, you were in that much fear of him, that was it over.”

2002 match reports vary in their attendance figures with some going as low as 3000 supporters braving the rain and none going higher than 7000.

Perhaps the discrepancies are owed to the late arrivals because there were only three types of people in Clones that day. Those who left the pubs and the Ireland game before extra time and sat spread out in the downpour trying to get an RTÉ radio signal. Those who never left the pubs. And those who came up to the Derry-Donegal match after Ireland lost on penalties, with the extra 40 minutes or so oiling them up to eventually produce a raucous atmosphere.

Paul McGonigle wore number 15 for Donegal that day and, as always, he roamed around the middle third putting dents in Derry bodyworks.

“I do remember distinctly the difference between going in at half time and coming out after half time,” he says.

“It was a bit surreal because it felt more like a league match at the beginning, it was so quiet in the ground. Relative to what came in the second half, the roar when we were running out would’ve lifted the roof off the stand.

“It was very unusual. I don’t remember being in that situation in any other senior match where the noise was completely different from before half time and after it. It was a good atmosphere. I presume a lot of people had an extra jar or two in them and they probably came in flying, straight from the bar.”

Paul McGonigle lost two Ulster finals as a player with Donegal but would go on to become an invaluable coach in the county, acting as assistant manager to both Jim McGuinness and Declan Bonner during provincial triumphs.

Back in 2014, he replaced Rory Gallagher as McGuinness’ right-hand man and Donegal started their run to another All-Ireland final in Celtic Park in Derry. That was a sore day for me personally because a preview piece that week claimed Donegal had gone from hope to hype and that Brian McIver’s Derry could finish off the Jim regime. As it transpired in McGuinness’ book, they got their hands on that article and put it to the players.

So coming across Paul McGonigle on the pitch after the game put my tail firmly between my legs.

CD: “Paul, the last time I saw you, I was about to interview Neil McGee on the pitch after the Derry-Donegal game in Celtic Park in 2014.”

PMcG: “That’s right.”

CD: “I was really excited – I asked him for an interview, he said ‘of course.’ I asked if he wouldn’t mind doing a wee video, he said ‘no problem.’ So there I was getting my phone ready and you came walking past…”

PMcG: “I remember it!”

CD: “And you said, ‘that’s the boy who wrote the article, Neil.’ And McGee just very politely nudged me and turned and walked away. I was so embarrassed and got the hell out of there.”

PMcG: “That’s right, we did that, but, here, there was no harm intended.”

CD: “Oh, Jesus, there was no harm taken, I wrote a dreadful article.”

PMcG: “Times have changed, Conán, but back then with newspapers and things, we would’ve trawled them to see if we could use any of them. Across the board, it wasn’t just yourself in all honesty. There were plenty of others. But those things happened and, look, I’ve made plenty of predictions that haven’t come to fruition! For me anyway, it’s all a bit of craic.”

CD: “Aw yeah, it was really…”

PMcG: “When I saw your article you wrote about it as well, I had a good giggle about it. So did Neil.”

CD: “I always remember one of the boys in our sister paper in Donegal took it and published it. I wrote that piece for Derry people and suddenly it appeared in a Donegal paper and I was like, ‘what did you do that for?!’”

PMcG: “Conán, it didn’t matter if it appeared in the Donegal paper, we had the Derry paper!”

CD: “Oh really?”

PMcG: “Absolutely. It was a case in those days… we don’t do it anymore because it’s not required, the teams are all that well prepared. But you would’ve trawled for any bit of motivation. Derry were on the crest of a wave that season – they were in a National League final and we were in a Division Two final I believe, so they were favourites to beat us in Celtic Park. But it’s water well under the bridge now.”

CD: “I got completely carried away because, you’re right, Derry got to the final, they beat Dublin in Celtic Park that year, and obviously Donegal didn’t win Ulster in 2013 and I thought maybe that’s it over. I still remember Donegal were ahead and Neil Gallagher was on the bench for you, he must’ve been an injury doubt, and suddenly he was getting ready to come on. And just the size of him on the sideline, this is the boy they’re bringing off the bench when they’re ahead. I still remember Jim McGuinness slapping him on the chest before he came on and McGuinness had that look in his eyes and I thought, ‘oh God, this is ominous.’”

PMcG: “Fergal Doherty was having a field day the first 20 minutes. We just had a wee bit extra that day and it got us moving. It reminded me a bit of Tyrone last year when they got moving.”

CD: “Aye, I remember the celebrations after the 2014 Ulster final when you beat Monaghan. Obviously you had won before you really celebrated that. Was that a really big moment for you?”

PMcG: “Winning Ulster wasn’t relief, it was more an indictment of where we were. It was vindication, that’s the word I’m looking for. In terms of, we are this good, we are quality, we’re not going away. One of the Monaghan players – and I’ll not mention the player involved – said to one of our boys post-match that he knew from the look in our eyes that we were back. Within a minute of the game, he knew.”

That Donegal era started on a beach in the Downings with Jim McGuinness vocalising the dream during a slog of a pre-season session, ‘we’re going to be Ulster champions.’

Inevitably, it was Derry they met in the 2011 Ulster final but the weekend before, John Brennan’s side were rocked by a cruciate injury to Eoin Bradley, who had taken over the full forward responsibility from his brother Paddy who also did his cruciate earlier in the year.

“It happened just towards the end of an in-house game and you knew at that stage it was serious,” Conleith Gilligan said, adding that a silence fell over Owenbeg that Sunday morning when ‘Skinner’ went down.

“Barry Dillon took us for a cool down but at that point, everybody was just talking about, ‘this is bad here.’

“There was a real lull going into it that week because Eoin had been leading the line at full forward and there was just that feeling of, ‘I wonder will we be good enough.’

“And, do you know what? We started the game rightly and we were well in the game. Then a long ball went in and it was going over the end line and Murphy chased it and the goalie came out and Murphy clattered into him and the referee gave a penalty.

“For my money, Murphy was never making the ball and it wasn’t a penalty and that changed the game.

“Donegal won that Ulster final and that’s enough to sustain McGuinness. If Derry had won that, who knows where McGuinness would have been. And Derry would have gotten another lift but they didn’t and there was that what-if scenario and the 2-3 year cycle of the Derry managerial merry-go-round started again.”

Before McGuinness dragged Donegal through the wall though, they had won just five Ulster senior football titles in their entire history. Their breakthrough in 2011 started a decade of glory that would double their honours tally for both Ulsters and All-Irelands in just nine years’ work.

Back in 2002, like Derry, they were always threatening to emerge. And always well capable of it too. Even if Tyrone and Armagh were big obstacles, Derry and Donegal could more than hold their own with the best of the best.

That previous August, Derry threw away a late five-point lead against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final and still talk about the 2001 championship as the one that got away. Donegal took Dublin to a replay in 2002 and reached the last four themselves the following year before Derry got back there again to face Kerry in 2004.

It was probably fitting that whilst the whole country’s back was turned occupied with soccer in Asia in June 2002, these two nearly-runs were crawling through the wet Clones bog for the right to get another shot at the big time.

And it was Brendan Devenney who won the decisive penalty that decided that game.

“Do you know what, I completely forgot about that game,” Devenney laughs as he recalls his one abiding memory.

“John Gildea played a ball over the top and I went in around the back of Sean Marty Lockhart which is a difficult thing to do. I went in and went around the ‘keeper and as I was about to kick it in, the two of them kind of jumped on me.

“I had the ball in my hand and they grabbed me almost rugby style and my face went straight down, I didn’t have my arms out. My face went straight into the mud, it was like a f**king mud pie. I mean my face was covered in nothing but f**king muck.

“The ref gave a penalty and (Adrian) Sweeney put it away but I was mad for the goal so I was lying on the ground, face in the muck, swinging my leg trying to kick it but whatever way the two of them had my arms, I couldn’t throw the ball. It was a very strange experience going down and having no control over your head going into this puddle of mud.”

As it was though, Donegal lost to Armagh the next day out, a feeling they had to get too used to. For Derry, the inconsistency killed them. They’d beat Tyrone and lose to Fermanagh and all that was left was for the nation to diagnose why neither county could take the next step.

In Mickey Moran’s Donegal setup in 2002, the infamous bus home after the drawn quarter final with Dublin would come up at every talk night. Infamous only because most of the squad weren’t actually on the bus, staying behind in Dublin instead for a drinking session.

“Just to clarify something,” Paul McGonigle says. “I was on the bus. I made it home!

“Both teams (Derry and Donegal) would’ve been disappointed with the level of consistency and preparation. It was ultimately an Armagh side that was better prepared than everybody that was dominating Ulster and then Tyrone came along too. And that’s disappointing because we always felt it was just a lack of preparation that was holding us back.

“We definitely had the footballers, there’s no question about that and I think both sides could look at the model of what Tyrone and Armagh were doing at that time. Our strength and conditioning really only started under Mickey (Moran) – up until that time, it was really non-existent unless people were doing it themselves in bits of pieces. The preparation just wasn’t at the level Armagh were at.”

And that Armagh obstacle is still raw for Brendan Devenney.

It’s funny coming into an Ulster final between two bordering counties but there’s not that same sense of intense rivalry that you might get with another match-up in Ulster. If this was Tyrone, you’d feel there’d be an extra spice added to it for either team and if it was Armagh, it would definitely get Devenney’s heart pumping a little more manically.

But for the man who never played underage football with Donegal, he’s always had more of a fondness for Derry – definitely more so than Armagh anyway.

“The first time I played Gaelic was in the Bogside in Derry for Cuchulainn’s. So my first home pitch was actually Celtic Park.

“I remember in 1998 before the Ulster final, John Joe (Doherty) in his pre-match huddle saying to us that you have to hate Derry and I was thinking, ‘I don’t hate Derry at all! I have no problems with them whatsoever!’

“I think it’s because as Tyrone and Armagh got better in those years that Derry and Donegal weren’t as good as them, there was also a lot of mouthing and sledging and shit that started to come into their games. There was a lot of afters.

“You lose a match to Armagh, it left a while bad taste in your mouth, just the way they did it.

“They deserved to beat us every time they did but there was always a nasty element to it and that’s just the way they played football. You lost to other teams and you shook hands and there was a sportsmanship element to it.

“Tyrone, you could have a bit more craic with them sometimes in league games and that. Never had that with Armagh, there was a seriousness to them

“Armagh was our biggest rivalry but that wasn’t really a rivalry, the b****rds kept f**king beating us.”

Mickey Moran would move from Donegal to take his native Derry after the 2002 season and he delivered two good championship runs, the other a loss to Dublin earlier in the qualifiers. Conleith Gilligan eventually lifted an All-Ireland with Moran, working as his assistant with Kilcoo but he still bemoans the chopping and changing of Derry managers in the noughties.

Paddy Crozier came in, beat Tyrone in Healy Park in 2006, went on and won the National League and was ousted when the squad would’ve preferred to keep him. And along the way, this supremely talented generation of Derry footballers somehow failed to even reach an Ulster final.

“It was and is a regret,” Gilligan says still.

“You’d meet some of the boys the odd time for a pint and we always talk about it. I’m in a WhatsApp group with Paul Murphy from Dungiven and every night he gets a lock of stout in him, he would always talk about how he regrets not pushing on.

“You look at men like Enda Muldoon and Fergal Doherty and Paddy Bradley and Niall McCusker, players who would get on any team in the land and I’m leaving loads out. We had boys like Ciaran McNally, an unbelievably talented footballer retiring too early and other boys like that.

“People always talked about the club being a hindrance, that couldn’t have been further from the truth in our group. Maybe it didn’t help in that you had super competitive clubs – you had Lavey, Bellaghy, Dungiven, Ballinderry, Loup all winning Ulster club championships and when people in the squad weren’t making the team, there was no hanging on in there. They could go back to their club and help make their sessions better but I think that’s the case in a lot of places and I think that club thing is a lazy piece of analysis.

“For me, the players have to take responsibility and it wasn’t helped by a lack of continuity in the management.”

Derry have been to just two Ulster finals since their last triumph in 1998. After all those promising teams and great players passed through without making the kind of mark they could’ve, wouldn’t it epitomise sport that this group of young, hungry men went the whole way? A team with an outside chance in every game with an outside manager who’s given championship debuts to 10 of them in the last three years could go on and do something those household names in the county never did? And they could do it the hardest way possible by beating the All-Ireland champions in their backyard, beating last year’s other Ulster finalists and potentially overcoming the most successful team in the province of the last 11 years.

20 years ago, Donegal were just like Derry. Grand plans but follow-through well short of their capability until Jim McGuinness helped them get their act together. Now, they stand in the way of Derry taking that same next step and it’s Rory Gallagher trying to move them aside.

20 years on from when the perennial bridesmaids splashed around together in front of a record low crowd, they both head back for Clones, both back on the big stage.

And this time, nobody’s eyes will be anywhere else.