Thirty-two years on from All-Ireland final duel in 1991, both counties now meet in Tailteann Cup

Pete McGrath can’t believe 32 years have passed. “It’s very hard to get your head around,” muses the Down legend and two-time All-Ireland-winning manager. “It’s like all major events in people’s lives, no matter how long ago they happened … you can almost reach out and touch those events again.”