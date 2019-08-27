JAMES HORAN has joined in the chorus of praise for retiring Mayo legend Andy Moran.

'A real role model for people on and off the pitch' - Mayo boss James Horan pays tribute to Andy Moran

"Andy's retirement brings an end to an amazing inter-county playing career," said the Mayo manager in a statement released today.

"Andy was a brilliant player and fantastic person that did everything humanly possible to be the best he could be.

"Andy's versatility on the field was special and he adapted his game as his career progressed, getting better and better, a testament to his continuous improvement mindset.

"A real role model for people on and off the pitch, I want to thank him for his service and wish him all the best for the future."

The 2017 Footballer of the Year has departed the inter-county stage with a treasure trove of eight Connacht SFC medals, a first Allianz League title (in his swansong season) and two All Stars – but without that elusive Celtic Cross after a cruel succession of All-Ireland final defeats.

The Ballaghaderreen clubman made his Mayo minor debut in 2000, his NFL baptism in 2003 and his first SFC appearance in 2004.

Mayo county board chairman Mike Connolly has added to the tributes, saying: "Andy Moran hangs up his Mayo jersey after 20 years of magnificent service to the county, and the first thing we must do is thank him for his service.

"He was an outstanding forward as typified by his two All Stars, eight Connacht medals and numerous other accolades he won along the way.

"To play for your county 183 times is an unbelievable achievement. The commitment he has shown to the green and red can never be questioned, and he is a shining example to all underage players out there of where hard work and dedication gets you.

"On behalf of everyone involved in Mayo GAA, I want to thank him for the loyalty and commitment he has given to Mayo football."

