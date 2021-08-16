A powerless ending for one of the greatest teams ever seen

While it may not have been the greatest game of football ever played, Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo was never short of fascinating.

It’s also fair to say that the right outcome was arrived at after close to 100 minutes of high-octane fare.

It was an intriguing contest of scrappy football, and there’s no question that Mayo deserved to come through by the final whistle, as they played the more impressive stuff for the bulk of the match.

Their new players stood up, from Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue in attack to Pádraig O’Hora in defence and Conor Loftus in midfield, while their more established players like Lee Keegan and Diarmuid O’Connor also proved hugely influential on the day and showed the leadership that can make such a difference in tight games like this.

Given Dublin’s displays this summer, the result on Saturday probably didn’t come as a massive surprise, and the concerns over the fluency of the forward line were apparent once again as they struggled to make any real impression either in the second-half or in extra-time.

They looked a team filled with fatigue, and that is often the case with great champions coming to an end of a period of dominance.

Their legs went in the final quarter and, in some respects, their discipline wasn’t what it should have been either. By the end of extra-time, they looked a spent force.

The question prior to Saturday’s clash was would Mayo have sufficient firepower to overcome Dublin, but in such a low-scoring game, they didn’t really need to shoot the lights out.

They opted for a game of containment in the first half, with their primary focus being that they didn’t concede a goal. In that respect, they succeeded with that approach.

Of course, they wouldn’t have been happy with how the forward line was performing, but they were still able to absorb Dublin’s pressure relatively comfortably despite finding themselves behind on the scoreboard.

Dublin were going reasonably well, with the defence totally on top, while Brian Howard and Brian Fenton were performing well at midfield.

Ciarán Kilkenny also enjoyed a strong showing, initially, but from a position of supremacy, Dublin lost their way completely in the second half.

And, yet, despite lacking any kind of punch in the forward line, they still found themselves 0-12 to 0-7 ahead and well placed to ease their way into the final.

That they didn’t manage to get over the line and were outscored by 0-6 to 0-1 in the final 15 minutes or so is the biggest indictment of their display, and something that you would rarely see from them in the closing stages of a match.

They began focusing completely on preserving their lead at the expense of adding to their tally and the longer the game went on, the higher their error count.

Some of these mistakes were of the most rudimentary nature as they floated poor kick passes that were food and drink to the Mayo defence, and the number of turnovers from basic, uncharacteristic handling errors were as poor as I can recall.

They looked stale in attack and then the likes of David Byrne and Evan Comerford were penalised for over-carrying.

With every point that Mayo scored, the momentum at their backs cranked up even more and Dublin appeared powerless to prevent this malaise from deepening.

The impact from their bench was minimal compared to what Mayo achieved from their substitutes, while Dublin’s movement left an awful lot to be desired.

In addition to that, the performance of the referee did not help the game in any way, with Conor Lane having a bad day at the office.

You could certainly say that James McCarthy (pictured) and David Byrne were, perhaps, fortunate to stay on the pitch, and John Small’s challenge on Eoghan McLaughlin could also have resulted in his dismissal.

On the flip side, Colm Basquel was unlucky to receive a black card for something that looked incredibly innocuous.

And I still can’t see the justification in Rob Hennelly’s dramatic levelling ‘45’ having to be retaken.

Either way, it’s all swings and roundabouts and, ultimately, Mayo deserved their victory, irrespective of Lane’s poor performance with the whistle that left both sets of players incredibly frustrated at times.

Dublin may need a period of transition now and while there will be many disappointed supporters around the county at the minute, they should feel privileged to have witnessed one of the greatest football teams to have ever played the game.

That is their legacy, and a deserved one at that.