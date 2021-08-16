| 12.7°C Dublin

A powerless ending for one of the greatest teams ever seen

Colm Basquel's black card was no help to a tiring Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile

Ciarán Whelan

While it may not have been the greatest game of football ever played, Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo was never short of fascinating.

It’s also fair to say that the right outcome was arrived at after close to 100 minutes of high-octane fare.

It was an intriguing contest of scrappy football, and there’s no question that Mayo deserved to come through by the final whistle, as they played the more impressive stuff for the bulk of the match.

