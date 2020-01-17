'A one-point win is always going to be more satisfying than last two finals' - Corofin's Liam Silke hopes for Kilcoo test

By the time of tomorrow's All-Ireland club final, they will be 1,072 days unbeaten in championship football, a run that stretches back to the February 11, 2017. They have won four Connacht titles in a row.

Should they beat Kilcoo tomorrow, they will be the first team in either code to win three All-Irelands in consecutive years. The beauty, though, is in the detail.

If their ability to illuminate Croke Park on St Patrick's Day is their most defining trait, their resolve and cunning on dark, cold winter days might actually be their most useful. Those games tend to be overlooked in the analysis of Corofin’s recent dominance but, equally, they are important chapters of their unwinding story.

There was the 2017 Connacht semi-final against St Brigid’s that went to extra-time, which preceded the final against Castlebar Mitchels when – once again – they required extra-time.

They've needed replays in each of the last two county finals, and in both of those years Ballintubber have had the scent of blood in their nostrils in Connacht and failed to finish them off.

"You ask any player and winning a game by one point with a last-minute score is going to bring massive satisfaction," says Corofin’s Liam Silke.

"There is such relief and elation at the end of the game. Whereas in the last two All-Ireland finals it was not the same feeling.

"We’re still delighted with the performances, but in the moment a one-point win is always going to be more satisfying."

For all their fluidity and ambition, Corofin can dog it with the best.

"You don’t go three years unbeaten without learning how to win in muck and rain," adds Silke. "We've just had really hard battles in Galway. I'm not sure if they were kicks in the a*** or that it was just put up to us. Those type of games definitely stand to you, bring you on as a team and give you more confidence."

It all adds to Corofin's reputation. Currently that places them among the best club football teams in history, if not quite yet unanimously the greatest.

“It’s very hard to say something like that in the moment," shrugs Silke. “It’ll only be looking back in say 10 or 20 years' time where you can probably make comparisons to other teams of the past.

"The likes of Crossmaglen, the achievements they've had, that’s going to be very hard to be beat by any team."

