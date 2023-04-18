‘A lot of stuff has been moving in the background, but the focus is on the football side of it’ – Donegal boss O’Rourke

Aidan O’Rourke insists that Donegal fear no team in the Ulster Championship.

It has been a troubled 2023 for Donegal, who were relegated from Division 1 with manager Paddy Carr resigning after just 49 days in the role.

Issues over the collapse of the Donegal GAA Academy have continued to cloud their preparation, but interim manager O’Rourke is bullish about his team’s Championship prospects.

“The sense of the group is that performance is their responsibility now,” O’Rourke said.

“There have been challenges, but when you’re in the middle of it, all we’re interested is performances and trying to inch the team forward and getting the best out of them. A lot of stuff has been moving in the background, but the focus is on the football side of it. I’m not in Donegal every day so I’m not aware of all of the noise.

“In some ways, I’m insulated and I have no interest in what happens on social media.”

New captain Patrick McBrearty remains some way off a return, although O’Rourke offered hope that the Kilcar man will be back in contention for the All-Ireland series of the Championship.

Sunday’s Ulster opener against Down in Newry will come too soon for Peadar Mogan and Oisin Gallen, but Naomh Conaill forward Eoghan McGettigan has been drafted back into the fold in recent weeks.

O’Rourke said: “He can add to the squad so it was a no-brainer and he has added energy and quality to the squad.”

An All-Ireland winner with Armagh in 2002, O’Rourke was initially drafted in as Carr’s head coach. A native of Fanad, Carr tendered his resignation after meeting with three senior players in the wake of a disappointing League defeat by Mayo in Ballybofey.

O’Rourke holds Carr in high esteem and referred to the former Kilmacud Crokes and Louth manager as ‘an extraordinary man’.

He said: “Paddy feels very deeply about Donegal and what is best for them. Continuity was what the team needed in that moment.

“In the week leading into the Roscommon game, it was fairly tumultuous. Paddy was put front and centre that week. He wanted to do what was best for the team. I spoke to him three or four times a day that week. I didn’t envisage taking on the responsibility I have. It is a different challenge at the minute but ultimately it’s the same.”

Donegal showed promise in patches during the League, but ultimately their stay in Division 1 was ended by heavy defeats by Mayo and Roscommon.

Donegal were Ulster finalists in 2022 and O’Rourke believes that they can hit some high notes again despite Michael Murphy having retired and the likes of McBrearty and Ryan McHugh - who has taken a break because of a groin injury - also unavailable.

He said: “Sport is about getting the best out of yourself. Anyone who takes to the field in the senior championship is a good footballer. It’s about coming together as a team and having the right mindset when the challenges come. There is a lot of pride in the players and a certain amount of hurt with their own performances; certain things that have been biting at the group.

“It’s possible to win Sunday for a start. It’s one game at a time. There is huge potential in the group. They haven’t met that yet. There are a lot of experienced footballers and the next month is total focus on the Ulster Championship. There isn’t a team in the Ulster Championship that we’re afraid of.

“There is huge potential in the group. They have taken an emotional battering, but they can really push on.”