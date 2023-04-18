| 9.9°C Dublin

‘A lot of stuff has been moving in the background, but the focus is on the football side of it’ – Donegal boss O’Rourke

Chris McNulty

Aidan O’Rourke insists that Donegal fear no team in the Ulster Championship.

It has been a troubled 2023 for Donegal, who were relegated from Division 1 with manager Paddy Carr resigning after just 49 days in the role.

