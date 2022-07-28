| 17.9°C Dublin

A Kerry dynasty is far from inevitable – their rivals will be confident of taking them down

Ciarán Whelan

Dublin will be among the counties looking to kick on in 2023 after near miss this summer


Brothers Killian, left, and Adrian Spillane of Kerry celebrate after last Sunday's win in the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Brothers Killian, left, and Adrian Spillane of Kerry celebrate after last Sunday's win in the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It’s only right and proper that I start by recognising Kerry’s achievement from last weekend and there’s no question that they were deserving winners of the All-Ireland this year.

From the start of the year, they looked a team determined to succeed, based on the team selections of Jack O’Connor all the way through the league and onto the championship, and the pressure valve has now been released on this team.

