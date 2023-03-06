A Jekyll and Hyde Mayo team overcome Roscommon to edge closer to a Division 1 league final

Welcome to Dr Jekyll and Hyde Park, where the natives came alive after a comatose opening and this strange, error-strewn yet vaguely captivating contest was almost turned on its head in the dying seconds.

Roscommon almost pilfered victory after six minutes of stoppage time (where five had been signalled) only for Diarmuid O’Connor to cap his lung-busting shift with a block on Ben O’Connor’s goal attempt.

If Mayo had conspired to lose from such a position of strength – seven points to no score after 19 minutes, eight clear after being gift-wrapped a goal for Man of the Match Jack Carney after 48 – Kevin McStay would have been straight onto the State Pathologist. The forensics would have been painful, the video analysis unforgiving.

But the visitors held on, and this two-point victory leaves them with one boot in the Division 1 final. This is not a mathematical certainty – with two rounds to go, of course it’s feasible they could be caught by a brace of challengers – but even a county famed for its history of hara-kiri can hardly blow this one?

But that brings us to the subplot within the story of this game. The clock is ticking on a league final now four weeks away. A week later – on April 9 – Mayo host the Rossies in a Connacht quarter-final.

You couldn’t help but wonder if the proximity of that Easter Sunday reckoning had a role to play in the multitude of 11th hour switches from the match programme teams, with Davy Burke making three late changes and McStay topping that with five – his rested quintet including the in-form Aidan O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue who both appeared during the fourth quarter.

“Those changes are made because we deem them to be right for the team,” McStay insisted. “The boys trained exceptionally well on Tuesday night, and we have to honour that and we have to build out the squad as well.”

A case of not showing your full hand? “Not a chance. Any guy that starts today is expected to go full throttle or he’ll be falling down the pecking order, as simple as that,” the Mayo manager replied.

“We haven’t even thought of the championship. Honestly, other than I know when it is – Easter Sunday – and I know who we’re playing.”

Over in the Rossie camp, Burke lamented a “terrible start” and concluded that they were “absolutely right in the mix of the relegation battle”, still stuck on six points despite winning their first three outings.

And the positive spin? He was thrilled by the “resolve and resilience” that brought them back from the brink; he also felt far better equipped for that championship rematch.

“It’s very relevant in that tactically they’re a long way ahead of us,” Burke suggested. “Clearly they’ve a lot more work done than us . . . they (management) were a long time appointed before us. They hurt us a lot, we were poor. I learned a hell of a lot today.”

The locals in a healthy attendance of 12,491 won’t have enjoyed this object lesson in how not to start a local derby. The post-cruciate Tommy Conroy marked his first competitive start in 13 months by landing an eye-catching point inside 20 seconds. He offered a few more flickers of promise, without any end reward – not that it initially mattered as James Carr and the recalled Cillian O’Connor were looking sharp alongside.

Roscommon didn’t help their cause with a slew of turnovers and, when Mayo ‘keeper Rory Byrne nailed a ‘45’, they trailed by seven. “Probably gave the game up really in the first 18-19 minutes,” Burke admitted. “Mayo’s kickouts really hurt us. I think Rory Beggan really hurt us on kickouts too last week, so it’s a huge area that needs to improve.”

McStay, for his part, lamented Mayo’s “sloppy play in the second quarter” for failing to build on that lead. They turned to face the wind ahead by 0-9 to 0-4, and the introduction of Ciaráin Murtagh plus a massive step-up from Enda Smith offered a glimmer of hope for Roscommon.

Not that it appeared that way when Colin Walsh’s imperfect handpass coupled with Conor Daly’s fumble saw the ball drop invitingly to Carney, with ’keeper Colm Lavin fatally stranded.

That should have been goal, set and match. Instead, Ros enjoyed some belated joy off Byrne’s kickout on 55 minutes, with Daire Cregg and Diarmuid Murtagh combining to release Smith, whose calm-in-a-storm finish cut the margin to three.

Then, in a madcap finale, O’Donoghue teed up what seemed a certain goal only for Conroy to fist against the crossbar, before Smith and Brian Stack cut open the right flank of Mayo’s defence to set up sub Conor Cox for a second Roscommon goal in the 71st minute. Bizarrely, it was now a one-point game.

A well-worked Matthew Ruane point and O’Carroll’s late chance ended the drama. Time for some air.

SCORERS – Mayo: C O’Connor 0-7 (6f); J Carney 1-1; J Carr 0-3; T Conroy, F McDonagh, R Byrne (’45), B Tuohy, M Ruane 0-1 each. Roscommon: D Murtagh 0-4 (3f); E Smith, C Cox (0-1f) 1-1 each; C Murtagh 0-2 (1f); C Daly, D Cregg, T O’Rourke 0-1 each.

MAYO – R Byrne 7; S Callinan 7, D McBrien 6, J Coyne 7; P Durcan 7, C Loftus 6, S Coen 6; M Ruane 7, D O’Connor 7; F McDonagh 6, J Carney 8, J Flynn 6; C O’Connor 8, J Carr 7, T Conroy 6. Subs: B Tuohy 6 for McDonagh (48), A O’Shea 6 for Flynn (55), R O’Donoghue 7 for C O’Connor (62), C McStay for Carr (68), J Doherty for Conroy (68).

ROSCOMMON – C Lavin 6; C Hussey 6, C Daly 6, C Walsh 6; D Murray 6, B Stack 7, N Daly 7; T O’Rourke 7, K Doyle 5; C Lennon 5, R Hughes 6, R Dolan 5; B O’Carroll 6, E Smith 7, D Murtagh 7. Subs: C Murtagh 7 for Dolan (23), D Cregg 7 for Lennon (ht), N Kilroy 6 for Doyle (50), D Smith 6 for C Daly (inj 53), C Cox 7 for D Murtagh (62).

REF – B Cawley (Kildare).