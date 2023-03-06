| 4.8°C Dublin

A Jekyll and Hyde Mayo team overcome Roscommon to edge closer to a Division 1 league final

Mayo 1-16, Roscommon 2-11

Brian Stack of Roscommon in action against Mayo's Jack Carney during their Allianz Football League Division 1 match. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche Email

Welcome to Dr Jekyll and Hyde Park, where the natives came alive after a comatose opening and this strange, error-strewn yet vaguely captivating contest was almost turned on its head in the dying seconds.

Roscommon almost pilfered victory after six minutes of stoppage time (where five had been signalled) only for Diarmuid O’Connor to cap his lung-busting shift with a block on Ben O’Connor’s goal attempt.

