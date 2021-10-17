‘A great advertisement for Leitrim football’ – Dom Corrigan hails Ballinamore heroes after ‘battle’

Ballinamore captain Dean McGovern lifts the cup after the Leitrim County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Mohill and Ballinamore at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-On-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Michael McKiernan of Ballinamore celebrates with his team-mates after the Leitrim senior football final in Carrick-on-Shannon. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

High drama in Carrick-on-Shannon. A classic of the county final genre.

Afterwards, as he spoke in husky, shouted tones in the tunnel under the stand in Páirc Seán McDiarmaida, Ballinamore manager Dom Corrigan was congratulated by the county board chairman, Enda Stenson.

“A great advertisement for Leitrim football,” Corrigan replied.

It had been. Leitrim’s big day contained all the elements of compelling sport. A famine ended. A pitch invasion. A gripping, fluctuating contest between two well-drilled teams playing football on their respective front feet.

Grown men and women weeping. All captured by TG4’s cameras.

In the end, Ballinamore, once giants of Leitrim football, bridged a 31-year gap against the odds, timing a surge to perfection and ending Mohill’s hopes of back-to-back Fenagh Cup successes.

“I always knew that there was no difference between the two teams,” insisted Corrigan.

All things considered, he would have been in the minority with such a view.

Mohill had come through the group stages and their quarter-final winning by an average of 15 points. They had already beaten Ballinamore in the recent league final between the clubs.

When Corrigan, the former Fermanagh and Sligo manager, took them to the county final in his first year in 2019, it was their first such appearance in 20 years.

“But Mohill probably weren’t well served by all the talk that they were being installed as hot favourites,” he noted. “We knew we were in with a great chance. We took our opportunity well at the end.”

In the end, it came down to one of those mini periods of superiority both teams enjoyed and Ballinamore wreaking slightly more damage from theirs.

From 0-14 to 0-11 down in the 42nd minute, Ballinamore went 1-15 to 0-14 up by the 55th. As Corrigan noted: “The goal was always going to be a big score in how it went.”

At this point, it would be remiss not to mention Ballinamore goalkeeper, Darren Maxwell.

But for him, Mohill might have gotten two goals in the first half. His stop on Seán Harkin early in the second was outstanding, given the placement of the shot and Harkin’s proximity to the goal.

Ballinamore had themselves butchered a brilliant chance to score a goal earlier in that spell of dominance.

Shane Moran, part of a brilliant midfield double-act with Dean McGovern, rounded the Mohill ’keeper but his shot from close range dribbled along the ground.

And still, there was some doubt about David Mitchell’s fisted clearance and whether the ball was touching the ground when he made contact or if it had bobbled kindly.

Either way, it didn’t matter. Niall McGovern hit the net a couple of minutes later, finally capitalising on one of the numerous overlapping running moves Ballinamore tried on the day.

“I knew it was going to be a great battle,” Corrigan insisted. “And I knew . . . people said, ‘He’s talking up Leitrim football too much,” he added, referencing an interview in Saturday’s Irish Independent in which he paid glowing compliment to the quality of footballer in the county.

“But I think the country seen today the standard of football in Leitrim, the standard of footballers in Leitrim.

“It was a standard advertisement for Gaelic football, never mind Leitrim football. Mohill were tremendous. They fought right to the end.

“But I thought over the course of the 60 minutes, they deserved it.”

Beforehand, Andy Moran went around the place shaking hands like an election candidate before watching the game with his new Leitrim management team.

Quite how familiar Moran is with these players yet is open to interpretation. But a couple he would know well stood out a mile.

For Ballinamore, Wayne McKeon was outstanding, kicking 0-5 (4f) from wing-back.

Keith Beirne scored 0-10, including seven placed balls but offered a constant menace along the ’45 for Mohill.

In the end, Ballinamore showed the better composure which, for a team with such a potentially overbearing history, made their win all the more impressive.

“That tradition drives the boys on,” Corrigan stressed.

“We would feel that we wanted to match what the previous teams have done. That can only be a good thing.

“You turn it into a positive. That’s what we done. And to get the result out of it today is the icing on the cake.”

SCORERS – Ballinamore: W McKeon 0-5 (4f); N McGovern 1-1; L Murphy 0-3 (3f); S Moran, T Prior 0-2 each; P Connaughton, S Harte, McKiernan 0-1 each. Mohill: K Beirne 0-10 (7f, 1 ’45); J Reynolds, K Keegan 0-2 each; S Quinn, D Beck, E Harkin 0-1 each.

BALLINAMORE – D Maxwell; L Ferguson, M Murphy, B Banks; K McHugh, O McCaffrey, W McKeon; S Moran, D McGovern; M McKiernan, N McGovern, P Connaughton; L Murphy, T Prior, M McGrory. Subs: S Harte for McGrory (37), C McHugh for Connaughton (53), P Reynolds for Murphy (57), B McGovern for L Murphy (61).

MOHILL – P Tighe; D Mitchell, A Armstrong, O Madden; J Mitchell, S Quinn, D Beck; K Keegan, D Flynn; E Harkin, K Beirne, S Harkin; A McLoughlin, R Kennedy, J Reynolds. Subs: F McGuinness for Kennedy (39), C Canning for McLoughlin (53), R Gordon for E Harkin (59).

REF – G Foley (Melvin Gaels)