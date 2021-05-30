| 8.7°C Dublin

A dog, a dog, the Kingdom needs a dog

Tommy Conlon

Winning Sam demands a defence that is more like a shield than a sieve

Con O'Callaghan found the net twice against Kerry last Sunday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
David Clifford Expand

You’re not supposed to win All-Irelands with bad defences. Kerry could win the All-Ireland with the worst defence they have assembled in living memory.

For a couple of years now they’ve been fielding the most unbalanced, lopsided Kerry team also in living memory. From midfield up they have the firepower to beat all comers, Dublin included. From midfield back they are fielding a colander.

They have a defence without a single dominant figure — not one. It is a defence without a spine because they have no commanding full-back or centre half-back. One commanding player at six or at three might be able to anchor the rest of the unit to some degree. But they don’t have one. On the wings and in the corners they don’t have a single dog of war. Not one gnarly, sticky, obsessive man-marker who only wants to defend because he hasn’t the football in him to do anything else. The type of battler who takes pride in keeping his forward scoreless and has the concentration and single-minded commitment to do so.

