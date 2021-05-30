You’re not supposed to win All-Irelands with bad defences. Kerry could win the All-Ireland with the worst defence they have assembled in living memory.

For a couple of years now they’ve been fielding the most unbalanced, lopsided Kerry team also in living memory. From midfield up they have the firepower to beat all comers, Dublin included. From midfield back they are fielding a colander.

They have a defence without a single dominant figure — not one. It is a defence without a spine because they have no commanding full-back or centre half-back. One commanding player at six or at three might be able to anchor the rest of the unit to some degree. But they don’t have one. On the wings and in the corners they don’t have a single dog of war. Not one gnarly, sticky, obsessive man-marker who only wants to defend because he hasn’t the football in him to do anything else. The type of battler who takes pride in keeping his forward scoreless and has the concentration and single-minded commitment to do so.

“A horse, a horse,” declares the monarch in Shakespeare’s Richard III, “my kingdom for a horse!” A dog, a dog, the Kingdom needs a dog. Instead they’ve got thoroughbred athletes who can cover the ground at speed and who love to attack, but show no signs of love for their primary job. What about a defender who loves to defend? They are scarce, seemingly, because if they had them in Kerry they’d be using them.

Read More

The problem pre-dates the current management set-up. On the evidence of last Sunday’s game against the Dubs, they are no nearer to finding a solution. If anything it looked worse. The neglect of basic fundamentals was a sight to behold. It took Dublin all of 90 seconds to open them up. They didn’t have to do much to make it happen. Ciarán Kilkenny gets possession in the right corner forward position. He comes back out and passes to Niall Scully. It’s just a standard offload. The two defenders tracking Kilkenny should see it coming; one should switch his attention to Scully. But they don’t. They keep tracking Kilkenny after he has dished it off and suddenly the whole right flank opens up for Scully. He has a clear run-in on goal. He overcooks the pass across the goalmouth. If he gets it right, Con O’Callaghan at the far post is palming it into a gaping net.

The alarm bells are already sounding. In the 16th minute those early portents are confirmed. This time Kerry have every player bar one behind the ball. Dublin have possession from a short kick-out. It takes them almost 100 seconds of probing and recycling before they finally engineer the opening. The main channels are all blocked up so they go down the left sideline: Brian Fenton to Kilkenny. O’Callaghan has come out towards the corner. He spins back inside. His marker is caught the wrong side of him. He should be goal side of the forward. But he’s not and O’Callaghan is alive to it. So is Kilkenny. He plays it over the top and O’Callaghan has a free run in along the endline. He sells the 'keeper a feint and buries it.

Five minutes later, down the left again, this time it’s Eoin Murchan injecting the speed. Kilkenny is at the hub of things again, like a latter day Tony Hanahoe. Paddy Small plays it to him in the corner. He goes for the return. Anyone tracking Small? No. Kilkenny plays him in along the endline, Small shovels it across to Cormac Costello — back of the net.

The 28th minute. More confusion at the back. Costello is on the ball and moving laterally, right to left. There are four Kerry defenders in the vicinity. James McCarthy runs a support line, as they say in rugby, cutting against the grain of Costello’s run. All four backs are drawn to McCarthy as if hypnotised. Nobody stays with Costello. They’re all gone to the runner, expecting a pass that never materialises. Suddenly Costello has all the time and space in the world to stroke a point over. It is baffling to witness in a Kerry team. You wouldn’t see it in a Division 4 team.

That’s on the ground. When Dublin go to the air, it’s panic stations again. A bomb dropped in from the left has them at sixes and sevens in the goalmouth. The defence is bailed out by a point-blank save from Kieran Fitzgibbon. That’s in the 29th. Three minutes later Small blazes over with another goal for the taking. And in injury time Kerry leak a third. Dublin go long again. This attack doesn’t need much refinement. Scully out in midfield spots the match-up inside and lumps the ball in. Nothing sophisticated about the angle or trajectory, just a big up-and-under. Paul Murphy is all alone with O’Callaghan. No sign of any cavalry. It is still no excuse for flapping at it and missing it completely.

Thus concludes a half of football which presumably goes down as one of the most inept exhibitions of defending from a Kingdom team in modern times.

Murphy exemplifies the problem. He is a good footballer with loads of heart and a hard-running engine. He proves it in the second half by raiding upfield for two points in two minutes early in the fourth quarter. Most of the current Kerry defenders can do that. They can all play ball. It’s just that they let their opponents play ball too. They simply allow attacking players go past them too easily. They don’t hit hard enough or often enough. They don’t mark tightly one-on-one. They can’t do a collective smothering job either. They lack power, belligerence and authority.

At that rate one might ask why do they bother turning up at all. But to repeat: they are good footballers with plenty of pace and mobility. They can do the job some of the time. They can cut out loose ball, they have recovery speed, they can scramble effectively. And in truth they are not much different to a lot of contemporary defenders. The culture in Gaelic football these days produces a sort of generic athlete who can get up and down the field, take a score, link the attacking play — and go missing when the chips are down at the back. They are generally easier on the eye than the sort of rooters who used to play in the full-back line in particular. Their skillset is much more advanced. One can admire their fitness and finesse.

And modern play is inviting them up the field anyway. With so many forwards dropping back to defend, their markers are licensed to go forward in waves. They are obliged to be able to play with some degree of polish and composure. But finding the optimum balance between defending and attacking looks genuinely difficult to do in the modern game.

The final score last Sunday was 4-9 to 1-18. Thirteen Dublin scores to Kerry’s 19. It offers further evidence of the paradox attaching itself to the number two contenders for Sam. They can win it despite a defence that isn’t good enough to win it. Their exceptional attacking prowess can conceivably tilt the scales in their favour. If they are leaking goals at one end, they can bang them in at the other end. They can kick points for fun. The Dublin defence is built to take the fun out of it for most forward lines. But they couldn’t keep the lid on their opponents in Semple Stadium. Kerry’s attacking play was at times just too good for them.

It is no guarantee that they will continue to be so productive. The word is definitely out now, if it wasn’t already. Any serious team will be designing strategies to limit the damage, starting with the talisman and spearhead, David Clifford. It’s a tall order, in more ways than one, but even the best forward lines have been known to wilt in tropical championship conditions. It would be a surprise but it could happen.

Given their problems at the other end, it looks as if Kerry’s forwards will have no choice but to keep working the scoreboard at the top end. In the meantime, Kerry’s management will have no choice but to keep working the drawing board until they find a backline that looks less like a sieve and more like a shield.