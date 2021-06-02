| 17.1°C Dublin

‘A contest that defied the laws of nature’ – 30 years since Dublin v Meath saga that changed GAA forever

Roy Curtis

Meath's Bernard Flynn shakes hands with Dublin goalkeeper John O'Leary after Game 1 of the Leinster SFC 1st round which took place 30 years ago today in Croke Park. Pic: Sportsfile Expand

Some 30 years have passed, a great river of time, a bottomless ocean of days; a wider span of history than Alex Ferguson endured at Manchester United, almost as deep as the entire expanse of hours gifted to Micheal Collins.

And yet, for those of us who knew its full pulverising force, the aftershocks of its wild detonation endures, tickling the senses still.

Meath v Dublin, 1991. A warm breath of memory.

