Introducing Gaelic football, 2021-style. Consider the facts and ask yourself this: Has the evolution of the game enhanced or inhibited it from a competitive, entertainment or technical viewpoint?

Venue: Croke Park

Event: Leinster football final: Dublin v Kildare

Weather conditions: Perfect

Time: Re-start after second-half water-break

Dublin goalkeeper, Evan Comerford kicks out to an unmarked colleague. For the next three minutes and 10 seconds, Dublin retain possession, during which they pass to each other 40 times, 27 by hand, 13 by foot.

Of the 40 passes, 22 were sent backwards. In several cases, the loss of ground was 50 metres or more as they re-set for the next attacking attempt.

During the three minutes and 10 seconds, there were only four occasions when a Kildare player got close enough to the ball-carrier to make any sort of tackle. Even then, it wasn’t a proper challenge as the ball was despatched backwards at the first hint of risk.

The Croke Park pitch extends to almost three acres, so there’s plenty of room to play keep-ball.

On this occasion, the lengthy probing didn’t work, finally breaking down when Mick Fitzsimons was forced out over the sideline.

It didn’t really matter to Dublin. Ahead by seven points, they weren’t going to be caught by a team fortunate to have been promoted from Division 2 in a Covid-corrupted league.

There were several other long passing sequences by both sides, but mostly by Dublin, the leading experts in ball retention. That’s a compliment, not a criticism, but it raises the wider question as to the type of game football has become.

Of all the passes made in the Leinster final, 308 went backwards. That’s a staggering statistic. In many cases, they were delivered under no pressure. So why not go forward?

Because when approach avenues closed, the ball-carrier decided the wisest option was to pass backwards to re-launch the attack from a different angle. And when the new approach lines became congested, the process was repeated.

Statistically, Dublin are the best team of all time so it’s no surprise that they retain the ball better than others. However, all teams operate off the same basic principle nowadays – hence the sterility of so much play.

Obviously, there’s a clear logic in working on ball-retention. The repetitive passing sequences involved in that would be acceptable if the game had no function other than to produce winners, but there’s more to it than that.

Sport can’t thrive as a cold, clinical exercise, where numbers on a board are all that matter.

People like to be entertained. They want to engage with the game, whether as partisan fans or neutrals who enjoy watching highly talented performers. Instead, much of what football offers is repetitive and boring.

The number of direct contests, whether at air or ground level, has dropped alarmingly over the years. That’s the biggest loss of all.

The second half of the Leinster final produced only ten frees. At face value, that’s positive, but the reason was because players came into relatively little contact with each other amid the pass-fest. That’s not Gaelic football – or at least it shouldn’t be.

So what of the high scoring rate which usually applies now? Isn’t that a sign of real enterprise and invention? Not always.

There’s more to games than scores, especially if they’re created by incessant handpassing while the opposition can’t get in a decent challenge.

A 0-10 to 0-8 game can be more entertaining than a 0-20 to 0-18 equivalent if the exchanges are more varied and unpredictable. Querying the current state or play is to risk accusations of pining for the old days. Not so. Some of the football played in all decades was dire.

Daniel Flynn of Kildare is tackled by Dublin's Cormac Costello at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

Daniel Flynn of Kildare is tackled by Dublin's Cormac Costello at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

But, surely as training and tactical techniques become more sophisticated, we could expect an equivalent advance in entertainment levels. We’re not getting it. In fact, the opposite is the case.

Restricting the handpass and insisting that a certain number of players must stay in either half of the pitch at all times would be worthwhile experiments. There are other options too, which should be tried as a matter of urgency.

When passing the ball backwards happens more than 300 times in a game, it needs serious examination.

History holds a niggle for Limerick

The past is a different world for Limerick hurling these days as they bask in the delights of being the No 1 ranked side, with many convinced they are a long way clear of the rest.

It’s not that clear-cut. Rightly, they are top fancies to take the All-Ireland title, but this is the stage of the season where it gets really interesting. Besides, even the hottest of favourites don’t always win.

Indeed, Limerick themselves experienced that two years ago when Kilkenny outwitted them in the semi-final.

And here’s another niggle for Limerick. Not since 2005-’06 (Cork on both occasions) have Munster champions reached the All-Ireland final in successive years. Indeed, southern winners have a poor record when it comes to the All-Ireland series over the last 15 seasons, with only Limerick (2020), Tipperary (2016) and Cork (2006) taking the big prize.

Neither John Kiely nor his players will dwell on the past when they stride confidently into Croke Park on Saturday, but Waterford will be happy to harness any scrap of encouragement wherever they can find it.

Novel pairings a big boost for U-20s

Irrespective of the result in the Down-Roscommon All-Ireland U-20 football semi-final on Saturday, the final will feature a novel pairing, which is to be welcomed in an era when the senior final almost always features at least one from Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone.

Indeed, not since 2010 (Cork v Down) has there been a final without one of that quartet.

In what has already been a very encouraging season for Offaly at senior level, their U-20 footballers have qualified for the final, playing with a verve and style reminiscent of the county in its glory days.

There’s never a guarantee that underage players will develop into top seniors, but it would be a big disappointment if quite a few of this Offaly squad didn’t maintain their rate of progress.

Offaly last won the U-21 title in 1988; Down in 1979 while Roscommon’s last success was in 1978. Whatever happens in the last two games, the novelty value of the pairings is welcome.