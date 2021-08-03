| 16.9°C Dublin

A back pass count of 308 in Leinster final shows why football is stuck in reverse

Martin Breheny

Entertainment levels dropping as ball retention and slow passing suck life from the game

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny in action against Mick O'Grady and Kevin Flynn of Kildare. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Introducing Gaelic football, 2021-style. Consider the facts and ask yourself this: Has the evolution of the game enhanced or inhibited it from a competitive, entertainment or technical viewpoint?

Venue: Croke Park
Event: Leinster football final: Dublin v Kildare
Weather conditions: Perfect
Time: Re-start after second-half water-break

Dublin goalkeeper, Evan Comerford kicks out to an unmarked colleague. For the next three minutes and 10 seconds, Dublin retain possession, during which they pass to each other 40 times, 27 by hand, 13 by foot.

