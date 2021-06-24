Stephen Cluxton made his debut for Dublin against Longford in the Leinster Championship in 2001. Photo by Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

Dublin fans will be breathing a sigh of relief this morning with the news that veteran goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton is back training ahead of a 21st championship campaign.

The eight-time All-Ireland champion, who turned 39 last September, made his debut as a teenager against Longford in the Leinster championship in 2001, and while initially battling with Davy Byrne for the number one spot, he has owned the jersey ever since.

However, after leading Dublin to yet another Sam Maguire last Christmas, Cluxton took a break from inter-county training, as speculation grew that perhaps the notoriously media-shy goalkeeper had slipped quietly into retirement.

Dubs star Ciaran Kilkenny has revealed, however, that Cluxton is back training with the team as they gear up for their first championship game against either Wicklow or Wexford in early July.

“Yeah, he is,” said Kilkenny, when asked if their 39-year-old ’keeper was now back. “Look, there’s a lot of guys that are on the return-to-play list as well and that’s the exciting piece, that these guys are coming back in and a lot of other guys are really competitive at the moment and have put their hands up for places.

“So, it’s great to have that strength in depth and that’s going to be highly important,” he continued. “We’re firmly focused on next week’s game but if you’re fortunate to get past that, it’s going to be really important that every team has a strong panel. And having been away from playing games for so long, for four/five months, it puts everyone at risk to injury so you just have to be mindful of your recovery and keeping your body as fit and healthy as possible.”

With Cluxton set to extend his career into yet another season, we took a look back into the archives to see how we covered his championship debut 20 years ago. Frank Roche gave Cluxton a 7/10 for his performance in the Leinster quarter-final against Longford, while following the semi-final against Offaly, he was left impressed with the performance of the 19-year-old shot-stopper.

"There was much to applaud with yesterday's performance," Roche wrote, "but several areas where Dublin failed to sparkle.

"The plus points will include an assured display from their young stand-in goalkeeper, Stephen Cluxton, who made one excellent save in the 43rd minute to frustrate McManus and caught every ball that came his way.

"Davy Byrne was deemed fit enough for bench duty, but Cluxton has given the selectors a welcome and unexpected headache."

It was a humble beginning to his inter-county career but 20 years on, Cluxton is one of the most decorated players in GAA history, having amassed eight All-Ireland titles, 16 Leinster crowns, six All-Stars and a Footballer of the Year award.