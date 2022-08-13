50 years of football champions: Seán Boylan rebuilt Royals and secured glory for Meath in different decades

We’ve rated 14 All-Ireland winners ... now it’s time for the top-10 countdown, running from Monday.

Who were the best All-Ireland football champions over the last 50 years?

Our series rates them all from 1972 up to this year. Teams that won more than one title in a short space of time are classed as one unit, as is the Kerry team that dominated so much of the 1970s/’80s and Dublin’s super squad since 2011.

It amounts to 24, comprised of 12 once-off winners, seven two-time champions, two treble squads, one four-timer, plus the multiple winners from Kerry and Dublin. Starting at 24 we rank them in reverse order counting down to the last two, who we will pit against each other in a final tomorrow week. These are the bottom 14 – we will move on to the top 10 on Monday

24. Cork 2010

23. Dublin 1995

22. Tyrone 2021

21. Derry 1993

20. Donegal 1992

19. Dublin 1983

18. Kerry 2014

17. Cork 1973

16. Kerry 2022

15. Donegal 2012

14. Armagh 2002

13. Offaly 1982

12. Meath 1996-99

11. Down 1991-94



12. Meath 1996-’99

‘Carlow can shock meandering Meath’ ran the headline over an analysis by Tommy Carr in the Irish Independent on the day before their 1996 Leinster quarter-final clash.

He wasn’t alone in believing that Carlow’s time to deliver a big shock had come. They scored a total of 8-27 in earlier championship wins over Wexford and Wicklow, their swashbuckling style under manager Bobby Miller suggesting there was something different about them.

Backboned by many of the Éire Óg team that had reached the All-Ireland club final a few months earlier (they lost to Laune Rangers), Carlow were brimming with optimism. Meath were rebuilding after losing the 1995 Leinster final to Dublin by 10 points.

Could Carlow exploit what appeared like a chance to pull off a big surprise?

‘No’ was the emphatic answer. Meath won by 18 points, launching a new force that would go on to win two of the next four All-Ireland titles. Unlike the team of the 1980s, which won a double, there were three years between the 1990s successes.

The first – in 1996 – was the more noteworthy because (a) it came in the very early stages of the squad’s development and (b) the quality of opposition they beat, including Dublin and Tyrone, respective All-Ireland winners and runners-up in 1995. They also beat Mayo, who had improved significantly under John Maughan.

The victory over Dublin in the Leinster final was a key staging post on the journey to glory as Meath had to work extremely hard to survive. It all seemed to be going to plan for Dublin when they led by two points after 58 minutes.

Calling on the stubborn streak which characterised the 1980s team, Meath dug in and had their tenacity rewarded with a storming finish, during which they scored four unanswered points.

Despite eliminating the champions, Meath were outsiders against Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final – only to defy the odds in a stunning nine-point win.

It was much tighter in the final against Mayo, which went to a replay. The brawl at the start of the second game possibly turned the match Meath’s way. Despite most of the players joining the trouble spot, only two, Liam McHale and Colm Coyle, were sent off. McHale was the bigger loss. He was one of Mayo’s main leaders and was badly missed in a tight encounter where Meath snatched victory with a late Brendan Reilly point.

The 1999 success was more straightforward, with relatively easy wins over Wicklow, Offaly and Dublin setting them up for an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Armagh, which they won by four points.

Cork beat Mayo with an impressive performance in the other semi-final but weren’t allowed to reach the same heights in a dour final that they lost by three points (1-11 to 1-8).

It showed again that Meath were the masters of improvisation. They had been more expansive in the previous games but recognised that the best chance of beating Cork was to turn it into a war of attrition.

Meath, with most of the 1999 team aboard, managed only eight scores in the 2001 final, losing to Galway 0-17 to 0-8. It was the start of a decline that accelerated over the years.

It has led to deep frustration in Meath, especially when they reflect on the glory days of the 1980s and 1990s. Inevitably, the question arises – which of those two squads were better?

Seán Boylan managed both, but he would never offer an opinion. The rest of us aren’t bound by such loyalties, so I have no hesitation in opting for the 1980s crew. They started from a low base but worked as hard as was necessary to deliver the most successful period in Royal history.

They won an All-Ireland double, five of six Leinster titles and two Allianz Leagues at a time when standards elsewhere were higher than in 1996-2001.

Cork were a mighty force between 1987 and 1990, certainly better than anything the Meath team of a decade later had to contend with.

Dublin were also a powerful outfit in the second half of the 1980s-early 1990s but managed to beat Meath only once (1989) from eight attempts between 1986 and 1991.

FACT: Martin O’Connell and Tommy Dowd, who won five All-Ireland medals between them, hold the Meath record for most All-Stars on four each.

11. Down 1991-’94

Rarely in championship history have the All-Ireland winners turned a season around as quickly and effectively as Down did in 1991. After a bad league campaign, where they managed only one win from seven games, morale was dangerously low.

So low, in fact, only seven players turned up for one particular training session in May. Four weeks before their Ulster first-round game against Armagh and most of the squad didn’t even train.

It wasn’t an outright boycott as university exams, work commitments and injuries were cited as the reason for most of the absences, but worrying undercurrents were swirling around, too. Manager Pete McGrath was having difficulty persuading some players that he was the right man for the job. He had led the Down minors to an All-Ireland win in 1987, but his appointment as senior manager two years later wasn’t met with universal approval.

It left him at a disadvantage from the start, but a reasonably promising 1990 blocked some of the negativity.

McGrath felt the squad weren’t physically strong enough and set about correcting the problem. There were few signs of the expected improvement in the subsequent league, which was followed by defeat to Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup. McGrath took a hard-line approach in his subsequent address to the squad. A challenge game with Kildare, then under Mick O’Dwyer, turned out to be a make-or-break game.

For reasons that not even the Down camp could understand, something clicked that day. A new energy and drive swept through the squad and suddenly a new force emerged.

Four months later they were All-Ireland champions, having beaten Armagh, Derry (replay), Donegal, Kerry and Meath.

Beating Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final sent their stock soaring, but they were still long-odds outsiders against Meath in the final.

This, after all, was largely the same Meath squad that had won All-Ireland titles in 1987-’88 and lost the 1990 final to Cork. It was also the group that had nudged out Dublin in the four-game Leinster first-round saga in 1991.

Meath had struggled to beat Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final, but few expected them to lose the final to a team experiencing the big day for the first time.

So how then did Down lead by 1-14 to 0-6 after 49 minutes? Quite simply, they had turned in an awesome performance, leaving their vastly experienced opponents in a spin.

Still, it wasn’t over. Typical of that Meath team, they fought back with a powerful intensity that enabled them to outscore Down by 1-8 to 0-2 in the final 20 minutes. Not enough, though – they lost by two points.

It was difficult to comprehend how Down had transformed a season that appeared to be heading nowhere, except to an early championship exit, followed by a search for a new manager.

Despite their dramatic surge in 1991, few outside the county believed there was another All-Ireland in the Down team. Their success was seen as one of those freakish things that happen – and, with Ulster as competitive as ever, there was every chance Down wouldn’t even survive the provincial challenges in the years that followed.

They didn’t in either 1992 (beaten by Derry in the semi-final) or 1993 (demolished by Derry in the quarter-final in Newry).

“Our performance was a complete shambles. I think Down fans are owed an apology by everyone connected with the team,” said McGrath after the 11-point defeat by Derry. Once again, McGrath came under pressure but still believed there was a way back.

It involved, among other moves, putting Eamon Burns and Barry Breen, midfielders in 1991, in the half-back line and switching Conor Deegan, full-back in 1991, to midfield.

There was an attitude shift, too, as it appeared in 1993 that Down’s work ethic had slipped alarmingly.

It was back a year later and once they beat Derry, the defending All-Ireland champions, in a cracking Ulster quarter-final, the old swagger was back. It helped take them all the way to All-Ireland glory, following up on the win over Derry by beating Monaghan, Tyrone, Cork and Dublin.

Winning two All-Ireland titles in four seasons changed opinions on that Down squad. Instead of being seen as surprise one-hit wonders after the 1991 success, they moved on to a different level occupied by really high-achievers.

Remarkably, Down haven’t even won an Ulster title since 1994. They reached the All-Ireland final, via the qualifiers in 2010, but it was a one-off rather than a promising sign of things to come.

FACT: Despite winning the All-Ireland title in 1991, Down only got four All-Stars, compared with six for Meath, four of whom were forwards.

Still to be ranked: Offaly 1971-72; Dublin 1974-76-77; Kerry 1975-86; Meath 1987-88; Cork 1989-90; Kerry 1997-2000; Galway 1998-2001; Tyrone 2003-05-08; Kerry 2004-06-07-09; Dublin 2011-2020.

Monday: We reveal the 10th and ninth placings.