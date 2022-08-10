| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

50 years of football champions ranked: Kerry triumph without Gooch and Cork's missed opportunity

Rebels guilty of falling into trap of complacency with upshot that a squad which appeared capable of so much became one-hit wonders

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy. Photo: Pat Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
CORK (1973 final v Galway) – (back row, l-r) Donie O&rsquo;Donovan (coach), Denis Long, Ray Cummins, Jimmy Barry Murphy, John Coleman, Dave McCarthy, Declan Barron, Ned Kirby and Denis Coughlan; (front row, l-r) Jim Barrett, Con Hartnett, Kevin Jer O&rsquo;Sullivan, Billy Morgan (captain), Frank Cogan, Brian Murphy and Humphrey Kelleher. Photo: Connolly Collection/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy. Photo: Pat Murphy/Sportsfile

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy. Photo: Pat Murphy/Sportsfile

CORK (1973 final v Galway) – (back row, l-r) Donie O&rsquo;Donovan (coach), Denis Long, Ray Cummins, Jimmy Barry Murphy, John Coleman, Dave McCarthy, Declan Barron, Ned Kirby and Denis Coughlan; (front row, l-r) Jim Barrett, Con Hartnett, Kevin Jer O&rsquo;Sullivan, Billy Morgan (captain), Frank Cogan, Brian Murphy and Humphrey Kelleher. Photo: Connolly Collection/Sportsfile

CORK (1973 final v Galway) – (back row, l-r) Donie O’Donovan (coach), Denis Long, Ray Cummins, Jimmy Barry Murphy, John Coleman, Dave McCarthy, Declan Barron, Ned Kirby and Denis Coughlan; (front row, l-r) Jim Barrett, Con Hartnett, Kevin Jer O’Sullivan, Billy Morgan (captain), Frank Cogan, Brian Murphy and Humphrey Kelleher. Photo: Connolly Collection/Sportsfile

/

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy. Photo: Pat Murphy/Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

Who were the best All-Ireland football champions over the last 50 years? Which were the best finals . . . and the worst? Who gave the best individual displays in finals? Who were the best managers, best captains, best subs? What were the biggest controversies, surprises etc?

How do the champions rank against each other? Our series rates them all from 1972 up to this year.

Most Watched

Privacy