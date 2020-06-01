| 20°C Dublin

Close

Premium

39 Steps to near-Greatness, Part Six: Mayo's epic battle to conquer the 'curse' of 11 All-Ireland final defeats

Mayo stand dejected in Croke Park after their defeat to Dublin in the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final replay Expand

Close

Mayo stand dejected in Croke Park after their defeat to Dublin in the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final replay

Mayo stand dejected in Croke Park after their defeat to Dublin in the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final replay

SPORTSFILE

Mayo stand dejected in Croke Park after their defeat to Dublin in the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final replay

Roy Curtis Twitter

It has the feel of an epic narrative, aching for a climactic punchline.

For a parallel with Mayo’s wild, intense, lyrical and, as yet, unfulfilled obsession, an infatuation stretching across seven Championship decades, consider the unrequited pursuit of Maud Gonne that became the poetic furnace for their Sligo neighbour, WB Yeats.

The definitive literary work on their long rejection has a suitably crestfallen title. And yet hope and humour abound in Keith Duggan’s 2008 tome "The House of Pain".

Related Content