39 Steps to near-Greatness, Part Six: Mayo's epic battle to conquer the 'curse' of 11 All-Ireland final defeats

It has the feel of an epic narrative, aching for a climactic punchline.

For a parallel with Mayo’s wild, intense, lyrical and, as yet, unfulfilled obsession, an infatuation stretching across seven Championship decades, consider the unrequited pursuit of Maud Gonne that became the poetic furnace for their Sligo neighbour, WB Yeats.

The definitive literary work on their long rejection has a suitably crestfallen title. And yet hope and humour abound in Keith Duggan’s 2008 tome "The House of Pain".

Unlike the previous subjects of our 39 Steps to Greatness series, Mayo have yet to reach out and touch the divine.

Yet their summer love letter to Sam carries an immensity and near-religious fervour that allows it to sit comfortably among all those earlier tales of pre-eminence.

Mayo's 1951 All-Ireland winners, among them in the front row (circled l-r ) Padraig Carney and Paddy Prendergast

Mayo's 1951 All-Ireland winners, among them in the front row (circled l-r ) Padraig Carney and Paddy Prendergast

1: It begins, Mayo's unfinished symphony, with a bum note. Call it a myth, superstition, a fiction contrived to explain the inexplicable. Most folk refer to it as ‘The Curse’.

2: According to lore, the homecoming carnival propelling westward the county’s 1951 All-Ireland Champions – Meath had been beaten by 2-8 to 0-9 – had arrived at Foxford, a village perched on the Moy, 16km south of Ballina, birthplace of Admiral William Brown, founder of the Argentine Navy.

3: Mayo’s conquistadores were in such high-spirits that, the apocryphal tale has it, they neglected to hush as they encountered a funeral cortege. Enraged, the presiding priest cursed the county not to win another All-Ireland so long as any member of the 1951 team lived.

4: Of course, it is nonsense, and yet…

5: Since 1951, Mayo have contested (including replays) 11 All-Ireland finals. They have won none. The array of inhuman cruelties visited upon them has fed the Evil Eye conspiracy theory, the fuel of high-octane suspicion.

Pádraig Carney

Pádraig Carney

6: Following last summer’s death in California of Pádraig Carney – aka The Flying Doctor – just one player from the champions of 69 years ago survives. Paddy Prendergast lives, without police protection, in Tralee.

7: In 2017, Carney aimed the hose of common sense at the irrational wildfire: "On the way home (after the 1951 final) we all went our different ways. Some of us went by train and some went by car, but there was no talk of a curse at the time. I don't know how it got started. I don't believe in curses."

8: Mayo’s fevered All-Ireland pursuit, their love letter to Sam, has become an enthralling existential pursuit – one of the epic narratives of an Irish summer.

9: The late Palestinian writer Izzat Ghazzawi said of his people’s continually frustrated pursuit of nationhood: "Forgive us our longing if it intensifies."

10: It is about football, the green-and-red tribe’s endless quest, but that is only part of the story. Mayo’s journey across the long days shines a light on the county psyche. Emigration, the deep-rooted sense of place, a fellowship of optimism and celebration of identity are among the disparate strands stitched into the narrative.

Ciaran McDonald, Mayo.

Ciaran McDonald, Mayo.

11: It is about Ciarán McDonald, the flaxen-haired maverick and free-spirited genius, the pipe-laying maker of unorthodox magic, author of Mayo’s most delirious hour, that sumptuous winning point – a ballad rather than a mere kick of the ball – from under the Hogan Stand that broke Dublin in 2006.

12: And Liam McHale, his long limbs bronzed by sunshine, a Celtic Larry Bird, a wizard of basketball’s hardwood pursued by American recruiters. Smooth, elegant and cerebral, a footballer who felt the Mayo story seep into his bones. The grotesque injustice of his sending off against Meath in 1996, perhaps, the moment that cuts deepest into the county’s soul.

13: Willie Joe Padden, dancing on cushions of air, moustachioed like a French musketeer, an exuberant force of nature, a folk hero immortalised by Galway’s Saw Doctors.

14: Lee Keegan – a counter-attacking Lamborghini, unstoppable when presented with open road – in full flight, a thrilling sight to stir the soul. And his compadres, Paddy Durcan, Colm Boyle, Keith Higgins, disciples of blitzkrieg, forever threatening that swift, strategic offensive.

15: Andy Moran, his arrival triggering a Vesuvian eruption from the bleachers, a symbol of the hope that declined to perish.

16: And Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor – talented, spiky and sometimes mouthy, their capacity to enrage opponents making them even more beloved among their own kin.

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

17: It is about so many breathless days in the packed Dublin Three coliseum, Saturday evening back-door odysseys to off-Broadway qualifier venues. On those days of fiesta, a massed cavalcade of colour, the Mayo clan were a people together.

18: In the five seasons from 2013 to 2017, inclusive of replays, Mayo played in 12 All-Ireland semi-finals or finals. They scored 16-176 (224) and conceded 18 172 (226). A statistical cigarette paper between themselves and glory. But one that felt as immense and heartbreaking as the Grand Canyon.

19: For many, not even the crushing defeats can steal away the joy of the journey, the sense that this mad adventure – the one that draws the diaspora from London and New York and Sydney – represents some of the best days of their lives.

20: To those who have lived it as supporters, the treasury of memories is both precious and immune to inflation. The players, their ambition unsated, do not find it so easy to hum along to Edith Piaf’s famous anthem.

22: As football’s tectonic plates have shifted over the decades, Mayo have been a constant. Since 1989, they have faced Cork, Meath, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin on the biggest day of the Irish summer. Each time a wreath has been laid for another lost season.

23: They have spent a chunk of the last quarter of a century embedded among the game’s front rank. Yet they have fewer All-Ireland football titles (three) than Wexford, Cavan, Kildare or Tipperary.

24: Mayo have shared the last four Footballer of the Year awards with Dublin (Keegan honoured in 2016, Moran a year later) but even those hugely substantial achievements feel like Pyrrhic victories. The taunting reality is that 13 different counties (Louth and Derry among them) have lifted Sam Maguire since 1951.

25: Dublin and Mayo’s rivalry has entranced over the last decade, yet, though they served up epic, nail-biting, immortal contests, though they asked questions of the five-in-a-row titans few others came close to posing, it would be an illusion to see it as a relationship of equals.

Mayo manager James Horan, left, shakes hands with former Dublin manager Jim Gavin last year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mayo manager James Horan, left, shakes hands with former Dublin manager Jim Gavin last year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

26: Over the course of the Jim Gavin Supremacy, the counties met 16 times. Mayo won not a single one, conjured just three draws and lost 13 times. Where Dublin have won seven All-Irelands since 2011, the ‘House of Pain’ has been furnished entirely with stories of what might have been.

27: And yet, until the emergence of David Clifford, it was indisputably the era’s defining rivalry, the hottest ticket in Irish sport, one that regularly had Croke Park bursting its 82,300-capacity banks. A sample tray from a banquet of memories: The 2006 Mill by the Hill that gave way to a contest settled by McDonald’s second-half masterclass; the 2012 dethroning of Gilroy’s Dubs; the feral fury of the four games in 2015 and 2016; the Diarmuid Connolly/Lee Keegan subplot; Keegan’s GPS hurled at Dean Rock as the Dubliner nervelessly slotted the winner in 2017.

Dublin’s second-half detonation last summer that scattered Mayo’s hopes – and maybe their future – to the four winds.

28: Likewise, they have beaten Kerry just once in their last 10 Championship meetings stretching back to 1996, that landmark of history arriving in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final replay, a win that secured Mayo’s fourth appearance in six years at the big dance.

29: And yet, Mayo are so much bigger than numbers that announce them as subservient to Dublin and Kerry. No scroll of honour, no statistics properly explain their status or, when the green-and-red tsunami rises to its full height and crashes against the summer, their impact. They have been as central to the GAA summer as Hill 16 in full flower or The Sunday Game’s bouncy and evocative theme tune.

Anthony Finnerty

Anthony Finnerty

30: An audit of the finals makes for grim reading. In 1989, Anthony “Larry” Finnerty’s goal gave them a second-half lead against Cork. Presented with a chance to fire the killshot minutes later, Finnerty blazed to the side netting.

31: The toxic fallout from the mean-tempered, cynical 1996 replay against Meath endures to this day. Confronted by a ferocious brawl in the opening minutes, referee Pat McEnaney signalled out Colm Coyle and – hugely controversially – the drawn game’s Man of the Match, McHale, for red cards. It washed the joy from the afternoon, yet at the death, Mayo were just a point adrift. How might it have been had their giant totem not been scapegoated?

32: Maurice Fitzgerald seized the title deeds to the 1997 final, the Kerryman breaking Mayo on the rack of his genius. The exhaustion of pursuit was evident after two more losses to the Kingdom in 2004 and 2006, the cumulative margin of those pair of one-sided contests a harrowing 22 points.

33: When Mayo unseated Dublin in the 2012 semi-final, it seemed the coronation must at last be imminent. But Michael Murphy struck early and decisively for Donegal. The deadweight of their history would again crush Mayo’s ambitions.

34: O’Connor, in the mistaken belief that there were 30 seconds remaining, took a point from a free to draw within one of Dublin in 2013. But the hourglass had emptied. There would be no chance to equalise.

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor and Barry Moran confront referee Joe McQuillan as he looks at his watch after the final whistle was blown at Croke Park at the end of the All-Ireland final

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor and Barry Moran confront referee Joe McQuillan as he looks at his watch after the final whistle was blown at Croke Park at the end of the All-Ireland final

35: Three years later, O’Connor would secure a replay but Stephen Rochford’s decision to drop goalkeeper David Clarke backfired, as Dublin cracked Rob Hennelly’s kick-out code. Diarmuid Connolly’s penalty, after the keeper had fumbled a ball and pulled down Paddy Andrews, was critical. Still, there was one more chance for O’Connor to send the game to extra time, but he hooked his free narrowly left and wide.

36: Dean Rock made no such error in 2017. Even as Keegan lobbed his GPS grenade-style into his eyeline, the Dubliner retained his focus to clinically lower the knife into Mayo’s ribcage.

37: A quote from Viktor Frankl’s 1946 book, Man’s Search for Meaning, hung in the Dublin dressing room that afternoon. Reading it would have added to Mayo’s torment: “Happiness must happen, and the same holds for success: You have to let it happen by not caring about it. I want you to listen to what your conscience commands you to do and go on to carry it out to the best of your knowledge. Then you will live to see that in the long run – in the long-run, I say – success will follow you precisely because you had forgotten to think about it.”

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo and Michael Darragh Macauley of Dublin contest the throw-in during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin last August. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo and Michael Darragh Macauley of Dublin contest the throw-in during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin last August. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

38: Contrary to Frankl’s urgings, Mayo have not stopped thinking – indeed they obsess – about biting into what the master of Gonzo journalism Hunter S Thompson called “the meal of life”. Yet they have aged: Moran has retired; Clarke, Keegan, Higgins, Boyle and Seamie O’Shea are the wrong side of 30; Aidan O’Shea departs his 20s in four weeks – and, if their warrior-spirit endures, there is evidence of decline. It was there in 2018’s Newbridge or Nowhere loss, while they were left dazed and battered by Dublin’s concussive second-half charge a year ago.

39: The step not yet taken. The waiting for the finger of fate to point their way...To those who have lived it as supporters, the treasury of memories is both precious and immune to inflation. The players, their ambition unsated, do not find it so easy to hum along to Edith Piaf’s famous anthem.