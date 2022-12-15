38 matches and ‘no GAA interference’ – GAAGO reveal schedule, prices and pundits

GAAGO presenter Grainne McIlwaine with, from left, former Kerry footballer Marc O Sé, former Donegal footballer Michael Murphy and former Limerick hurler Seamus Hickey at the media launch of the GAAGO 2023 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The GAA will not seek to influence GAAGo's editorial content as the streaming service takes centre stage for championship coverage over the next five years, GAA president Larry McCarthy has insisted.

A 38-game championship package was unveiled in Croke Park this morning, just over seven weeks since it was confirmed that Sky Sports would no longer have championship broadcast rights.

The coverage will feature 22 Sam Maguire, nine Liam MacCarthy and seven Tailteann Cup games, 25 of which will have full outside broadcast facilities.

GAAGo coverage will commence on Saturday, April 9 when New York host Sligo in Gaelic Park in a first round Connacht SFC match at around 10pm Irish time.

McCarthy was adamant that the product will not be sanitised, just because the Association are joint partners in the venture with RTE, with robust debate and controversies being addressed.

"I would hope not," he said of any potential editorial influence. "I'm not going to be sitting there listening and then go, bang, press a button or something. If we need to be criticised we should be criticised.

"Technically GAAGO is not within (the GAA), it's a joint partner," he pointed out. "It's another company essentially. If they want to criticise us, and it's justified, then by all means criticise us.

“These games are live so we’re not going to sanitise them in any way. I think you’ll get it warts and all. We’d be doing something of a disservice if we didn’t do it right."

McCarthy is also confident that GAAGo will be a financial success. The company made a bid for rights that he said was close to what Sky Sports were bidding so, to the Association itself, there will be little or on financial loss.

It will be down to the company GAAGO to make it work financially after that with profits or losses divided equally between GAA and RTE.

"It's a balancing act and obviously we'll know an awful lot more at the end of the year. But Noel Quinn (GAA's broadcast manager) and Peter McKenna (commercial and stadium director) are quite confident and the GAAGO team and RTE are quite confident that the price points are good and that we're going to wash our face at the very minimum.

"Also, I'm assuming, without knowing the details of it, that we'll have advertising revenue so the figures will work," he predicted. "But it's a logistical challenge essentially putting a television network out in the fields around the place."

The GAA is to tender for outside broadcasting services to be provided.

The issue of championship games behind a paywall remains but with the pricing structure and a growing acceptance that content has to be paid for, McCarthy feels resistance will be less.

"Our resistance to paywalls diminished over Covid," he said, citing the streaming revenue which county boards have generated for club games over the last three years.

"Then you kind of have to maybe ask the question, was it the paywall or was it because it was going to Sky? So many of us now are paying for streaming services so resistance has diminished significantly."

McCarthy sees greater flexibility to fixture making with GAAGo's increased footprint. One of the sticking points for Sky Sports was believed to be scheduling with the GAA keen because of the increased number of games in the football championship, for games to be broadcast simultaneously, if required.

"We don’t have to have specific slots where there’s nothing going against another game. My understanding is that if Sky had a game at 7pm on a Saturday, nothing could run up against it. We can now put games up against each other."

Unlike Sky Sports, whose exclusive championship coverage was largely confined to Saturdays, GAAGo will run across both weekend days with their first big hurling matches featuring Galway and Wexford from Pearse Stadium in the Leinster SHC on Saturday April 22, with Tipperary and Clare in the Munster SHC on the following Sunday afternoon from 4pm.

GAAGO will also provide coverage of the epic 2022 Munster hurling final repeat when Limerick and Clare go head-to-head in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday April 29.

Like Sky Sports for the previous nine years, GAAGo will have exclusive access to two Saturday All-Ireland football quarter-finals on July 1.

GAAGo coverage will be anchored by Gráinne McElwain who was previously with Sky Sports while Michael Murphy, recently retired as Donegal football captain, former Kerry defender Marc Ó Sé and former Dublin footballer Paddy Andrews will be among the football analysts.

For hurling, former Limerick defender Seamus Hickey and former Cork and Kilkenny players Eoin Cadogan and Tommy Walsh will provide analysis.

GAAGO announced its pricing structure at its launch this morning with all 38 games available for €59 until December 31. After that, the price of the complete package will rise to €79 but GAA members will receive a 10pc discount, once they are accredited on the 'Foireann' system that collates membership data.

GAA clubs can avail of a €150 clubhouse rate while care homes will have free access to all games with complimentary login codes distributed by County PROs.

The full list of games are

Saturday April 8

CSFC New York v Leitrim (10pm Irish)

Saturday April 22

USFC Cavan v Antrim/Armagh, Breffni Park / Corrigan Park (6pm)

LSHC Galway v Wexford (5pm)

MSFC Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry (time tbc)

Sunday April 23

MSHC Clare v Tipperary (4pm)

LSFC Dublin v Wexford/Laois (time tbc)

Saturday April 29

USFC Ferm/Der v Tyr/Mon (5pm)

MSHC Limerick v Clare (7pm)

Sunday April 30

LSFC Semi Finals (2 x games) (time tbc)

Saturday May 6

MSHC Cork v Tipperary (7pm)

LSHC Dublin v Wexford (5pm)

Sunday May 7

LSHC Antrim v Kilkenny (time tbc)

Saturday May 13

MSHC Waterford v Clare (6pm)

Tailteann R1 ‘Game of the Week’ (time tbc)

Saturday May 20

SFC Rd1 (2 x games) (time tbc)

LSHC Kilkenny v Dublin (6pm)

Tailteann Cup Rd2 ‘Game of the Week’ (time tbc)

Saturday May 27

SFC Rd1 (2 x games) (times tbc)

Sunday May 28

MSHC / LSHC round robin (1 x game) (time tbc)

Saturday June 3

SFC Round 2 (2 x games) (time tbc)

Sunday June 4

SFC Rd2 (1 x game) (time tbc)

Tailteann Cup Rd 3 ‘Game of the Week’ (time tbc)

Saturday June 10

Tailteann Preliminary Quarter Finals (2 x games) (time tbc)

Saturday June 17

SFC Rd 3 (Simultaneous T/I times) (2 x games) (time tbc)

Sunday June 18

SFC Rd 3 (2 x games) (time tbc)

Tailteann Cup Quarter Finals (2 x games) (time tbc)

Saturday June 24

SFC Prelim Quarter Finals (2 x games) (time tbc)

Saturday July 1

SFC Quarter Finals (2 x games) (time tbc)