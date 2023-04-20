| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

36 games, 36 wins and 12 titles - the numbers that underline Dublin's utter Leinster dominance

James McCarthy celebrates after scoring Dublin's second goal during their 2011 Leinster final win over Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Dublin captain James McCarthy has made 35 out of 36 appearances in Leinster since 2011. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Stephen Cluxton collecting the Delaney Cup for Dublin in 2019 Expand

Close

James McCarthy celebrates after scoring Dublin's second goal during their 2011 Leinster final win over Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile

James McCarthy celebrates after scoring Dublin's second goal during their 2011 Leinster final win over Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin captain James McCarthy has made 35 out of 36 appearances in Leinster since 2011. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin captain James McCarthy has made 35 out of 36 appearances in Leinster since 2011. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton collecting the Delaney Cup for Dublin in 2019

Stephen Cluxton collecting the Delaney Cup for Dublin in 2019

/

James McCarthy celebrates after scoring Dublin's second goal during their 2011 Leinster final win over Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

On and on it goes. Just over 12 years after Dublin last lost in Leinster, their superiority – and the certainty of outcome – appears more pronounced now than ever.

Arguably, it is easier now to envisage the end of the provincial championships than the end of Dublin’s superiority in it.

Most Watched

Privacy