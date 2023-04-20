36 games, 36 wins and 12 titles - the numbers that underline Dublin's utter Leinster dominance

On and on it goes. Just over 12 years after Dublin last lost in Leinster, their superiority – and the certainty of outcome – appears more pronounced now than ever.

Arguably, it is easier now to envisage the end of the provincial championships than the end of Dublin’s superiority in it.

As they set off in search of a 13th Delaney Cup in a row, these are the numbers behind their staggering dominance.

​ – The retirement of Ross Munnelly last year after an epic 20-season inter-county career with Laois means there is no longer a single active player with a Leinster medal outside the Dublin camp.

1 – Dublin’s tightest winning margin in Leinster since they took control in 2011 was against Kildare in the ’11 Leinster semi-final – 1-12 to 1-11 – as they won with a controversial injury-time free.

1 (B) – The number of times since 2011 that Dublin have conceded more than one goal in a provincial championship match. It happened against Laois in Nowlan Park in the opening game of the 2016 Leinster Championship. Paul Cahillane, from a penalty, and Stephen Attride were the scorers.

1 (C) – The number of own goals Dublin have been the beneficiary of in the 36 games in question. Graeme Molloy’s in the 2011 Leinster final.

3 – The number of goalkeepers who have played in the Leinster Championship for Dublin since 2011; Stephen Cluxton, Evan Comerford and David O’Hanlon. Having derived so much strength from certainty in that position over the years, it would probably come as no surprise if any of that three started on Sunday in Portlaoise.

8 – The amount of money, in euro, you’d have to wager on Dublin to win this year’s Leinster SFC to get €1 back.

11.8 – Their average concession in points since 2011.

12.7 – The average number of players who have started Dublin’s opening Leinster SFC game that subsequently also started their final match of the year, either the All-Ireland final or semi-final. Post-league, experimentation has been kept to a minimum.

13 – Players who have scored goals against Dublin in Leinster over the last 13 years. Redmond Barry (Wexford) and Paddy Brophy (Kildare) have two each. The others are Jamie Queeney, Mickey Newman, Matthew Costello, Jordan Morris (all Meath), Eamonn Callaghan, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland (all Kildare), Attride, Cahillane (both Laois), Dáithí Waters (Wexford) and James Stafford (Wicklow).

14.1 – Dublin’s average winning margin in Leinster since 2011. By comparison, Kerry’s average Munster SFC win is 9.4 points across 28 games in the same period of time.

15 – The total number of goals Dublin have conceded in that time.

16 – Senior provincial medals for Stephen Cluxton. The most of any player in football or hurling, a haul that pre-dates the current unbeaten run, going all the way back to 2002, Tommy Lyons’ first season in charge.

22 – Clean sheets kept in the 36 games in question.

29 – Or just over 80pc of Dublin’s provincial matches have been played in Croke Park since 2011. The other seven are O’Moore Park (four), Wexford Park (two) and Nowlan Park (one)

Dublin captain James McCarthy has made 35 out of 36 appearances in Leinster since 2011. Photo: Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin captain James McCarthy has made 35 out of 36 appearances in Leinster since 2011. Photo: Sportsfile

31 – Their biggest winning margin v Westmeath, 2017 Leinster semi-final 4-29 to 0-10

35 – Appearances for Dublin captain James McCarthy out of 36 in Leinster since 2011. The only game he missed was the 2016 Leinster final victory over Westmeath.

The tally consists of 34 starts and one appearance off the bench, last summer in Wexford Park. Mick Fitzsimons is next with 32, while Cluxton has the next highest appearance record with 29.

78 – Dublin’s haul of goals in those 36 games. Bernard Brogan (10) has contributed the most of any single player in that time. Dean Rock (9) and Diarmuid Connolly (8) are the next best.

Of the remaining active players, Con O’Callaghan has six, while Cormac Costello and Ciarán Kilkenny have both scored five each.

147 – The cumulative points tally of Dean Rock, Dublin’s top scorer in Leinster over the relevant period of time. His 9-120 is made up of 8-25 from play, 1-0 from a penalty, 88 frees and seven ’45s.

Kilkenny is their second highest scorer in that time and the highest from play, with 5-72, only 0-1 of which has come from a placed ball (a mark).

508 – Dublin’s total winning margin across the 36 matches.

Stephen Cluxton collecting the Delaney Cup for Dublin in 2019

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Cluxton collecting the Delaney Cup for Dublin in 2019

4,682 – the number of days since Dublin last lost a game in the Leinster SFC, that provincial semi-final where Meath scored five past Cluxton. It remains Dublin’s only defeat in provincial competition since 2004.

32,833 – the attendance at last year’s Leinster final to watch Dublin’s 12th consecutive coronation.

Other than the 2020 decider, which was behind closed doors, and the 2021 restricted capacity of 18,000, it was the poorest crowd for a Leinster decider since the 1991 Meath-Laois game, which drew only 28,157.

The small turnout that day was largely attributable to it being Meath’s eighth game of the championship, having played four against Dublin, two versus Wicklow and one with Offaly.

81,025 – the number of people in Croke Park to watch Dublin beat Mick O’Dwyer’s Laois by a point in the 2005 Leinster final.

Between ’96 and ’04, six counties; Meath, Kildare, Offaly, Dublin, Laois and Westmeath, shared nine Leinster titles between them.

Nobody could have envisaged Dublin’s ’05 win sparking a run of 17 wins over the next 18 years – and counting.

