20 years, 10 managers and 1 Leinster medal: Ross Munnelly was one of Laois’ greatest

Laois captain Ross Munnelly in action against Dublin during the Leinster SFC final in 2005. Photo: Sportsfile

Ross Munnelly's retirement from senior inter-county football brings to an end 20 years of consecutive involvement with Laois senior teams.

Munnelly has called time on a career that began in 2003, the year Mick O'Dwyer took charge in Laois and guided them to a first Leinster title since 1946.

They haven't won one since but it hasn't been for the want of trying on Munnelly's behalf who, at 40 next week, steps away now as the longest serving inter-county player since Stephen Cluxton's departure in 2021.

Munnelly held that distinction, in championship terms, from Niall McNamee by just two weeks, having played in a Leinster first round against Wexford, before they drew with an Offaly team that featured McNamee, still a minor, in a quarter-final.

His departure means that there are no more players with Leinster medals, outside Dublin, currently playing.

Munnelly was the last link with that Laois team which dumped Dublin out at the semi-final stage of the provincial championship that year.

Munnelly played for 10 managers during his time with Laois and remarkably, five of them were from Kerry - O'Dwyer (2003-2006), Liam Kearns (2007-2008), Tomas O'Flaharta (2014), John Sugrue (2018-2019) and Micheal Quirke (2020-2021).

He also played in all four divisions of the Allianz football league with Laois spending one year, 2012, in Division 1 and winning a Division 4 title in 2018.

Munnelly captained Laois against Dublin in the 2005 Leinster final and featured in other provincial finals against Dublin in 2007 and 2018 when he was a substitute.

His last game for his county came in the Tailteann Cup defeat to eventual winners Westmeath and it was certainly no token contribution from the Arles-Kilcruise man as he played in the majority of their games in 2022.

He has been one of the county's most talented forwards ever, comfortable as a playmaker or a finisher and to sustain a 20-year career at any level as an outfield player in the modern game is quite the achievement.

Munnelly has long established himself as the Laois record holder for appearances, making 79 championship appearances and 222 overall for his county.

He played Sigerson Cup football with Maynooth University and also had a long association with DCU.

Signing off on his Laois career on Twitter he said: “I write this note with a smile as the time feels right to conclude my inter-county career.

“Thank you Micko for giving me the chance to achieve my dream of playing for Laois in 2003. It has been both a privilege and an honour.

“My family have been my most loyal supporters and greatest inspiration.I will be forever grateful to my club Arles-Kilcruise and all the amazing people I shared the last 20 seasons with. An amazing experience with learnings and friendships that will last forever."