15 players to watch out for in this year’s Allianz National Football League

The nature of a fast-paced football league will limit the scope for a more experimental approach by managers, especially with a championship schedule so close around the corner.

But the endless quest for improvement and development will inevitably see new faces pepper teams and others bed down deeper roots in the weeks ahead after brief exposure up to now.

We look at some of 2022’s likely lads who could make a mark in the league.



1. Sam Callinan (Mayo)

Mayo may have lost their only competitive game of the season to date to Galway in the Connacht League but one of the big ‘take aways’ for the management will have been the performance of Sam Callinan. For sure, there’s a long way to go and he’s a fast-paced ball-carrying defender which Mayo are top heavy with at present, but the Ballina Leaving Cert student, still 18, looks set for game-time in the league and the prospect of a quick adaption.



2. Lachlann Murray (Derry)

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has wasted no time in promoting some of the 2020 All-Ireland winning minor team who won that title last summer and in Matthew Downey, son of All-Ireland winning captain Henry, and Lachlann Murray, they have two attacking gems. Both have already shown that in the McKenna Cup campaign with Murray’s ball-winning ability and kicking technique standing out for a player just in his 19th year.



3. Oisín Brady (Cavan)

Has already had brief championship exposure to Tyrone last year but is primed for a bigger contribution if pre-season form is anything to gauge. The Killygarry man, son of former Cavan player Dessie, made his mark at schools level two years ago when he was selected on an Ulster All-Star team at centre-back. More likely to feature for Cavan now at half-forward where he brings power and ball-carrying skills.



4. Conor Leonard (Monaghan)

Séamus McEnaney continues to add new faces into his third year in charge to change the look of his Monaghan squad and Conor Leonard feels like a bolt from the blue. A minor in 2016, injuries have perhaps stalled his progression to senior football but his case was impossible to ignore on the back of his performances for Smithboro’s Éire Óg last season. At 6’ 4” he can bring power to the Farney midfield where he had started well in the McKenna Cup until a back injury picked up early against Armagh.



5. Ryan Coleman (Tyrone)

The 2016 St Pat’s, Dungannon MacRory Cup team may have lost to St Pat’s, Maghera in the semi-final but it has already delivered a substantial bounty to Tyrone football, from Michael McKernan to Liam Rafferty, Brian Kennedy to Paul Donaghy. Now Ryan Coleman, one of their stars, could be primed for graduation, despite being in his 24th year. The Moy man, on duty for St Mary’s, Belfast in the Sigerson Cup, didn’t feature in the recent McKenna Cup but his 100-point return in the 2021 Tyrone Division 1 league will surely attract attention with Ronan O’Neill and Mark Bradley opting to leave the squad.



6. Shane O’Donnell (Donegal)

Younger brother of Niall who is now fulfilling his potential with Donegal, O’Donnell was ‘man of the match’ as St Eunan’s won both Donegal senior and U-21 finals at the back end of 2021. Has now graduated to the senior squad where his scoring ability and running power can give Donegal more choices in attack.

7. James McLoughlin (Galway)

Just turned 19 but Pádraic Joyce has wasted no time integrating the Moycullen man into the senior squad. Has size, fielding and kicking ability and a competitive streak that makes him a long-term midfield prospect for the Tribesmen. In the meantime he’s sure to feature around the half-forward line at some stage in the forthcoming league.

8. Paddy McDermott (Kildare)

McDermott has caught the eye with some of his performances for Naas through their first Kildare championship success in 31 years before reaching a Leinster final. Prior to that he was a Leinster schools winner with Naas CBS in 2019. An attacking wing-back with pace and scoring ability who could see game-time later in the league.

9. Brian Hayes (Cork)

Hayes had quite a year in 2021, winning Munster U-20 football and hurling and an All-Ireland U-20 hurling medal. He hasn’t made the Cork hurling squad so far and that places him firmly in the grasp of Keith Ricken’s football squad. A son of former Cork player of the 1980s Paddy, he mixes power and skill so well, as underlined with his trio of points for St Finbarr’s against Austin Stacks in last weekend’s Munster club final off right, left and from fist.

Read More

10. Dylan Casey (Kerry)

Rocked by an early St Finbarr’s goal in last weekend’s Munster club final, it was Casey who led the response, driving forward to score a fine point and calm nerves. It takes something special to appoint a 21-year-old as captain in a club like Stacks and Casey is composed and disciplined in his marking and forward surges, in the Tom O’Sullivan mould.

11. Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Made his mark with the Dublin U-20s in the delayed 2020 competition and was part of the extended Dublin senior squad last year, having initially been with the hurlers. Will be given more responsibility in defence where there are gaps to plug. Showed his worth in Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup final, scoring from a mark at one end, having thwarted a Laois attack just a minute earlier at the other end.



12. Jack Bryant (Offaly)

There will be plenty of graduates from Offaly’s All-Ireland U-20 winning team in the coming years but their U-20 ‘footballer of the year’ for 2021 looks like being the first of them as a place in the full-forward line beckons. Will need an adjustment to a faster pace of football but he brings composure, as his All-Ireland U-20 final goal suggests, as an attacker and great skill, qualities that will tested in Division 2.



13. Colin Walsh (Roscommon)

Roscommon’s 2021 All-Ireland final U-20 full-back looks set for residency in the same position during the league, especially the early stages with the Daly brothers committed to Pádraig Pearses. Strong and resourceful it’s a jersey that Roscommon haven’t always been able to easily fill.

14. Manus Doherty (Clare)

Manus Doherty’s early season form suggests he can bring something to a Clare team competing in Division 2 for a sixth successive campaign. A tight marking corner-back who manager Colm Collins won’t fear pitting against some of the division’s top forwards.



15. Alex Mohan (Laois)

When Laois lost to Dublin in the 2019 Leinster U-20 final, Portarlington defender Mohan was arguably their best player. Last year he was instrumental in his club’s back-to-back county title successes. Followed on with some competent pre-season defensive displays, tracking Cormac Costello well in Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup. Sure to be in the plans.