14-man Galway come good in second half against Monaghan as Shane Walsh makes first Tribe appearance of 2023

5 March 2023; Shane Walsh of Galway signs footballs and programmes for supporters after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Monaghan at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shane Walsh made his first appearance for Galway of 2023, but it was forward colleagues Johnny Heaney and Rob Finnerty did the damage as the 14-man Tribe got the better of Monaghan in Pearse Stadium today.

It looked like Padraic Joyce's side were in big trouble when Peter Cooke was sent off in the dying minutes of the first half, but they came good when it mattered most in the final quarter, with Heaney's 63rd-minute goal putting the seal on a strong second half.

For Vinney Corey's Farney men, it's a case of what might have been as they didn't make enough use of an extra man with 11 shots from play in second half, yielding nothing on the scoreboard.

There was big news before throw-in with Young Footballer of the Year Jack Glynn replaced by Daniel O'Flaherty, while All-Star midfielder Cillian McDaid dropped out with Paul Kelly while Walsh was also named on the bench.

Monaghan's ace attacker Jack McCarron was also replaced by Sean Jones after the warm-up and the Inniskeen forward had two points on the board from play inside the opening 10 minutes as he started like a man possessed.

It was nip and tuck in the early exchanges, with the sides sharing the first four points, but Galway were struggling for traction up front as they relied on frees from Paul Conroy and Matthew Tierney in the first quarter.

They had to wait until the 18th minute for their first score from play when Tierney stroked over a good score and Conroy fired over an exquisite point off the outside of his right to level affairs at 0-4 apiece.

Conroy kicked another free before Rob Finnerty put them two ahead, but excellent individual efforts from defender Dessie Ward and Killian Lavelle levelled it up.

Cooke sent over a fine score in injury-time, but things turned sour for the Moycullen forward just minutes later when he was given his marching orders by referee Conor Lane after looking like he dropped a knee on Micheál Bannigan while on the ground.

Rory Beggan added insult to injury seconds later when stroking over the resultant free as the Farney men held a numerical advantage and an 0-8 to 0-7 lead at half-time.

Beggan fired over another free upon the resumption, but the biggest roar of the day was reserved for Walsh when the 29-year-old was thrown into the fray in the 41st minute for his first appearance in a Galway shirt since last year's All-Ireland final loss to Kerry.

While not that influential, his introduction seemed to spark new life into the hosts as they fired over the next three points to take the lead despite being down a man.

John Daly ploughed forward from centre-back to fire over a lovely score while Sean Kelly was unlucky to see his goal effort hit the crossbar and go over.

Heaney handpassed over to put them into the lead, but Beggan ended 19 minutes without a core for the visitors with another free, 0-10 apiece, before Galway took complete control.

The Tribesmen were attacking from deep and Monaghan simply couldn't contain them, with Finnerty firing over two scores in quick succession, one off his left and one off right, before the game was put to bed in the 63rd minute.

A long free from Conroy caused consternation in the Monaghan defence, with Beggan contesting it but not clearing his lines. Cathal Sweeney picked up the break and offloaded to Heaney, who coolly slotted to the net.

Monaghan couldn't put the ball over the bar in the second half as they rued nine wides with no score from play in the closing half as Finnerty (free) closed out the scoring.

Galway fully deserved the victory as they all but secured their Division 1 place with six points now on the board, while Monaghan remain on four points with two games remaining.

Scorers - Galway: J Heaney 1-1; P Conroy (2f), M Tierney (2f), R Finnerty 0-3 each; P Cooke, J Daly, S Kelly 0-1 each. Monaghan: R Beggan 0-4f; S Jones 0-2; C McCarthy (f), M Bannigan, D Ward, K Lavelle 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, E Kelly, S Kelly; D McHugh, J Daly, D O'Flaherty; P Conroy, M Tierney; Paul Kelly, P Cooke, J Heaney; Patrick Kelly, R Finnerty, C Sweeney.

Subs:- S Walsh for Patrick Kelly (41), C McDaid for Paul Kelly (53), J Maher for O'Flaherty (64), C Hernon for Sweeney (72), R Monaghan for Finnerty (75)

Monaghan: R Beggan; C Boyle, T McPhillips, R O'Toole; R Wylie, D ward, K Duffy; D Hughes, K Lavelle; F Kelly, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; S O'Hanlon, S Jones, K Gallagher. Subs: S Carey for Kelly (half-time), K O'Connell for Wylie (41), C McManus for Jones (48), K Hughes for Gallagher (66), C Lennon for D Hughes (72)

Referee: C Lane (Cork)