14-man Derrygonnelly beat Clann Éireann to become first Fermanagh side in Ulster SFC final for two decades

Referee Sean Laverty shows a red card to Stephen McGullion of Derrygonnelly Harps during the AIB Ulster GAA Football Club Senior Championship Semi-Final win over Clann Éireann. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

DERRYGONNELLY are the first Fermanagh club to qualify for an Ulster senior final in almost 20 years. They did so via a remarkably straight-forward win over Armagh’s Clann Éireann in Kingspan Breffni Park this evening.

They’ll get their chance to make history in the New Year against Kilcoo or Glen.

It’s no small achievement. No club from Fermanagh has ever won Ulster. Just three have made the decider in its 53 year history, mostly recently Enniskillen Gaels in 2002.

History bedamned, then. Derrygonnelly had the look of chiselled province veterans in Cavan tonight.

They were also the beneficiaries of an extraordinary five minute spell early in the first half when they scored three goals from three attacks.

Efficiency personified.

If ever a match could be written in such a short span of time, this was it. Everything after that was a reaction; Derrygonnelly at their ease, Clann Éireann desperately pushing.

The Derrygonnelly version of events might be that they earned their goals for displaying such adventure in attack. Clann Éireann’s postmortem is likely to be much, much gorier.

Both clubs arrived on the crest of tidal waves of momentum, after stirring extra-time victories in the quarter-final.

The difference here was that only one of them seemed to hear the referee’s starting whistle.

Derrygonnelly were already two points up when their goal lust took over.

By the seventh minute, they had already detected a complete lack of defensive cover in front of their inside men.

All it took was a Derrygonnelly player to go past his marker and space immediately presented itself.

Gary McKenna did so in that seventh minute and though his shot was saved, Jonathan McGurn could only deflected the ball skywards and Shane McGuillion was there to apply a simple finish.

From the kick-out, Ryan Jones fetched cleanly, took his mark and spotted a mismatch inside. He launched a ball towards Conall Jones, who flicked the ball past McGurn for Derrygonnelly’s second.

Clann Éireann did at least manage to get out of their own half following the second goal. But from the net turnover, Derrygonnelly went surging forward with a three-on-three inside.

Scrambling, Clann Éireann couldn’t track all the runners and Shane McGuillion again popped up to finish.

That was 13th minute in. The score by then was 3-2 to no score.

Even a team with a penchant for stirring comebacks as Clann Éireann this year was unlikely to turn it around.

The only glimmer of hope came when midfielder, Stephen McGuillion, was sent off for a second yellow card just before half-time.

For Clann Éireann though, the timing wasn’t great. And Derrygonnelly came out for the second half with clear instruction on how to make up the shortfall.

Conor McConville did get a brilliant goal from 25 metres through a thicket of bodies for the Armagh side. But five points was as close as they managed to get it and when wing-back Seán McCarthy was sent off on a straight red, any remaining hope of something spectacular was gone.

Scorers:

Derrygonnelly: C Jones 1-5 (0-4f), Shane McGuillion 2-0, G Jones 0-3 (3f), G McKenna 0-2 (1f), Stephen McGullion 0-1.

Clann Éireann: C Turbitt 0-6 (5f), C McConville 1-1, D Magee, D McCarthy, P McKenna, J Conlon 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

DERRYGONNELLY - J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones; O Smyth, D Cassidy, Lee Jones; Stephen McGullion, R Jones; E McHugh, G Jones, Leigh Jones; Shane McGullion, C Jones, G McKenna. Subs: R McGovern for Lee Jones (43), C Byrnes for Leigh Jones (49), A McKenna for Shane McGuillion (29), Gareth McGovern for McHugh (62), N Maguire for Cassidy (76)

CLANN ÉIREANN – E Mulholland; C O’Carroll, S Heffron, D Leathem; A Kelly, B McCambridge, S McCarthy; C Belly, C McConville; D McCarthy, T Kelly, A McConville; D Magee, C Turbitt, R Henderson. Subs: J Conlon for O’Carroll (h-t), R McDonald for A McConville (h-t), P McKenna for Bell (37), O McCafferty for Henderson (64)