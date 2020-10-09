'100 per cent, I'm in' - Top inter-county footballers ready to step up in penalty shoot-outs

Pictured during the SuperValu 'Support Where You're From' launch is Damien Comer of Annaghdown and Galway at Annaghdown GAA Club in Lurraga, Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The cold-blooded nature of a penalty shoot-out may just be the harshest manner in which to lose a championship match, especially for the player who fails to convert, but that hasn't stopped hands going up if the situation arises in the weeks and months ahead.

Galway's Damian Comer, Kerry's David Clifford and Donegal's Ryan McHugh all made it clear at today's Supervalu launch of their sponsorship partnership of the All-Ireland football championship, that they would be willing to put themselves forward to take a kick.

But even as Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualification died on the spot in Bratislava on Thursday night with Alan Browne and Matt Doherty being thwarted at the vital moment, none were more enthusiastic than Dublin defender Cian O'Sullivan who said he was on standby if manager Dessie Farrell came calling.

"100 per cent, I'm in, but whether they (management) call or not, there is going to be a big question mark over that," said O’Sullivan.

Expand Close Pictured during the SuperValu 'Support Where You're From' launch is Ryan McHugh of Kilcar and Donegal at Kilcar GAA Club. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pictured during the SuperValu 'Support Where You're From' launch is Ryan McHugh of Kilcar and Donegal at Kilcar GAA Club. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The spectre of penalties is looming larger as a way to decide championship games or 'winner on the day' as it is termed. If two 10-minute periods of extra-time can't separate two teams then each will take five penalties before sudden death kicks in.

They could be more common than those who designed them imagined they would be at the outset, if the club championships are anything to gauge by.

In Tyrone, Dungannon Clarkes' first championship win in 64 years was decided on penalties against a Trillick side that had advanced to the final, courtesy of a shoot-out success.

McHugh admitted that prior to their aborted Donegal senior football final with Naomh Conaill, they had been practicing penalties in anticipation that it might come down to that.

"I've been with my club the last few weeks and coming up to the final we actually work at the end of training taking penalties," he said. "It's just something managers and coaches have to think about, an extra thing.

“If I am asked I'll take one,” he added. “I think there is a skill involved in taking a penalty, no more than taking a free. A good penalty taker is vital, it's not just step up and hit it as hard as you can. There is actually a skill involved in trying to get the ball into the corner or put the 'keeper the wrong way," figured McHugh.

Kerry manager Peter Keane feels confidence will play a part in who is nominated to take one, if the situation arises.

"Obviously somewhere in the back of your mind, it is there alright. Lots of things can change throughout a game. You might have guys in your mind, but maybe the guy you earmarked to kick one might end up being off the field at that moment," he said.

Read More

"If you follow what soccer teams have done over the years is a lot of it comes down to who is confident at that given time to put their hand up and want it."

O'Sullivan feels teams can’t overlook practicing penalties and not have a strategy for them. "You would be a bit naive to think that you don't have to prepare for your penalty kicks," he said.

Dublin have a wealth of potential penalty-takers, from regulars Paul Mannion and Dean Rock to Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan who have amassed big tallies from frees in the past.

Liam Silke is the first choice penalty taker in Galway but Comer is offering his services after that.

"I'll be in, provided Padraic (Joyce) lets me take one. I don't think there is a fair way to lose a game when the margin is as tight as that though."

Online Editors