Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 1 April 2018

10 heartwarming pictures as Dublin celebrate League win with fans

Mark Butler, age 12, from Raheny, Dublin, with Brian Fenton
Five League titles now in six years for Jim Gavin's Dubs following today's win over Galway at Croke Park. Here are 10 images from the celebrations after the game.

1 April 2018; Daniel McAuley, from Clonsilla, Dublin, lifts the cup with the help of Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin following the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
1 April 2018; Daniel McAuley, from Clonsilla, Dublin, lifts the cup with the help of Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin following the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
1 April 2018; Brian Fenton, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin bring the cup to hill 16 after the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
1 April 2018; Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin brings the cup to supporters following the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
1 April 2018; Dean Rock of Dublin and his nephew Eli D'Arcy with the cup after the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
1 April 2018; Brian Fenton, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin celebrate with the cup after the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
1 April 2018; Young Dublin supporters with the cup following the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
1 April 2018; Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin with supporters following the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
1 April 2018; Eoin Murchan, left, and Brian Fenton of Dublin following the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
