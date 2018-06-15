10 Armagh players suspended for Ulster U-20 final against Derry following mass brawl

A total of ten Armagh players have been banned for the county's Under-20 Ulster final against Derry on Sunday week following the mass brawl that marred their semi-final win over Tyrone.

Armagh won a thrilling semi final last week 2-22 to 0-24 after two sets of extra time but the main talking point came when a large number of players from both sides engaged in a brawl that saw four players - two from each side - sent off.

Tyrone displaying their usual class after u20s defeat to Armagh #GAA pic.twitter.com/eYF0GkO7vV — Paul! (@Paul_beIN) June 8, 2018 Ridiculous scenes in the Athletic Grounds tonight. There is a putrid attitude of young lads thinking it's acceptable to thump the heads of each other. County boards should be given massive financial penalties until this shite is stamped out. — Declan Bogue (@DeclanBogue) June 8, 2018 The next generation of Tyrone and Armagh footballers - i can't wait to see them in senior action - FFS Ulster GAA or Croke Park throw them out of competition - this is 3am after the night club stuff - totally unacceptable #ahardBrexit https://t.co/wXbUH2IXCY — Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) June 9, 2018 Looking at responses to tweet about Tyrone/Armagh brawl here and to @DeclanBogue's tweet on it, most along the lines of 'it was no big deal'. That's a big part of the problem. — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) June 9, 2018 Those scenes of U20 game between Armagh & Tyrone are shocking. Like an unruly mob in the city centre after closing time. Really is shameful. — Brendan Crossan (@CrossanBrendan) June 9, 2018

Late points from Conor O'Neill and two from Kevin McAlinden secured the win for the Orchard County after play resumed following the malee. Both sides have come in for stinging criticism following the ugly scenes.

Gaelic Life is reporting that six of the Orchard County starting team and four substitutes have been banned fore the Derry showdown in Clones on Sunday week. Peter McDonnell, Armagh Under-20 manager, told Gaelic Life: "This goes right back to the U20s being used as guinea pigs. Would this happen at senior intercounty level? They would hone in on a couple of people and make an example of them.

"I'm not condoning the melee in any shape of form, it's not part of our game, but all it took was one rash incident from a Tyrone player and it was a tinderbox. "Armagh will be represented on Ulster final day and it's a big occasion for our county. It is a cosmetic exercise now, that is what they have succeeded in doing. It's just a warm-up for Derry to move onto the next level."

Online Editors