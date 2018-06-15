Sport Gaelic Football

Friday 15 June 2018

10 Armagh players suspended for Ulster U-20 final against Derry following mass brawl

A total of ten Armagh players have been banned for the county's Under-20 Ulster final against Derry on Sunday week following the mass brawl that marred their semi-final win over Tyrone.

Armagh won a thrilling semi final last week 2-22 to 0-24 after two sets of extra time but the main talking point came when a large number of players from both sides engaged in a brawl that saw four players - two from each side - sent off.

Late points from Conor O'Neill and two from Kevin McAlinden secured the win for the Orchard County after play resumed following the malee.

Both sides have come in for stinging criticism following the ugly scenes.

Gaelic Life is reporting that six of the Orchard County starting team and four substitutes have been banned fore the Derry showdown in Clones on Sunday week.

Peter McDonnell, Armagh Under-20 manager, told Gaelic Life: "This goes right back to the U20s being used as guinea pigs. Would  this happen at senior intercounty level? They would hone in on a couple of people and make an example of them.

"I'm not condoning the melee in any shape of form, it's not part of our game, but all it took was one rash incident from a Tyrone player and it was a tinderbox.

"Armagh will be represented on Ulster final day and it's a big occasion for our county. It is a cosmetic exercise now, that is what they have succeeded in doing. It's just a warm-up for Derry to move onto the next level."

Online Editors

