GAA team news: Limerick name Aaron Gillane on bench for Tipp clash while Armagh confirm positive Covid test in panel

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane is on the bench for Sunday's Munster final. Photo: Sportsfile

Aaron Gillane has been left off the Limerick hurling team for Sunday's Munster hurling final with Tipperary.

Gillane is among the replacements as Graeme Mulcahy comes into the side at the expense of the Patrickswell man. The expectation is that in Gillane's absence, Tom Morrissey will take over free-taking duties.

Otherwise the team is along expected lines with Richie English again filling in at full-back. Seamus Flanagan and Darragh O'Donovan will start a Munster hurling final for the first time.

Alan Flynn comes into the Tipperary team for Sunday's Munster hurling final at John McGrath's expense. Flynn, a substitute the last day, has been named to start at midfield alongside Noel McGrath with Dan McCormack pushing into attack. There are a host of positional switches in defence and attack.

Tipperary (SH v Limerick): Barry Hogan; C Barrett, P Maher, R Maher; S Kennedy, B Maher, B Heffernan; N McGrath, A Flynn; J Forde, M Breen, D McCormack; J O'Dwyer, S Callanan, J Morris.

Limerick (SH v Tipperary); N Quaid; S Finn, R English, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; G Mulcahy, S Flanagan, P Casey.

****

John Donnelly comes back into the Kilkenny side for tomorrow's Leinster hurling final with Dublin in Croke Park. He replaces Richie Leahy as Adrian Mullen is selected at midfield where he will partner club mate Richie Reid.

Not surprisingly, Dublin have named the same team which started the last day against Galway. Cian Boland came off late in the first half with an injury but has been selected to start again.

Dublin (SH v Kilkenny): A Nolan; P Smith, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, J Madden; R McBride, C Burke; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Crummey; C Boland, R Hayes, C O'Sullivan.

Kilkenny (SH v Dublin); E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, P Deegan; R Reid, A Mullen; J Donnelly, M Keoghan, B Ryan; A Murphy, TJ Reid, E Cody.

****

Armagh GAA has confirmed that a player on their senior football team has tested positive for Covid but are confident that having followed public health guidance "and with the support of our experienced medical team" that it is an isolated case.

A statement from Armagh GAA confirmed the case earlier as they wished the player a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile the team to play Monaghan tomorrow in Newry shows one change as regular goalkeeper Blaine Hughes drops out and Killeavy's Shea Magill comes in for his championship debut.

Otherwise Kieran McGeeney is able to name the same team that saw off Antrim in the quarter-final.

Armagh (SF v Monaghan): S Magill; J Morgan, A McKay, R Finn: C O'Hanlon, G McCabe, C Mackin; N Grimley, O O'Neill; J Hall, R O'Neill, J Og Burns; R Grugan, A Murnin, S Campbell.