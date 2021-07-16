GAA team news: Armagh confirm positive Covid test in panel and make one change for Monaghan tie

Armagh GAA has confirmed that a player on their senior football team has tested positive for Covid but are confident that having followed public health guidance "and with the support of our experienced medical team" that it is an isolated case.

A statement from Armagh GAA confirmed the case earlier as they wished the player a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile the team to play Monaghan tomorrow in Newry shows one change as regular goalkeeper Blaine Hughes drops out and Killeavy's Shea Magill comes in for his championship debut.

Otherwise Kieran McGeeney is able to name the same team that saw off Antrim in the quarter-final.

Armagh (Ulster SFC SF v Monaghan): S Magill; J Morgan, A McKay, R Finn: C O'Hanlon, G McCabe, C Mackin; N Grimley, O O'Neill; J Hall, R O'Neill, J Og Burns; R Grugan, A Murnin, S Campbell.