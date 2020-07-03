| 16.4°C Dublin

GAA's stronger, less ambiguous line is better late than never and makes U-turn worthwhile

Frank Roche

GAA logo displayed at Croke Park Expand

SPORTSFILE

U-TURNS tend to get a very bad press but sometimes it’s best to view them through a positive prism: if the original action (or inaction) flies in the face of logic, then there's nothing wrong with a volte-face.

Or even, in this case, taking a stronger and far less ambiguous line.

A week ago, the GAA hierarchy wasn't planning to punish any counties that ignored the ban on collective inter-county training before September 14.

