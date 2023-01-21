| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA’s runaway money train gathers more speed as inter-county team preparation costs rise to €32.5m in 2022

Fears of bankruptcy as county spending keeps on rising, dashing hopes that a shorter season would bring the spiralling costs under control

Expand
Every silver lining has a cloud: The cost of preparing county teams for tilts at All-Ireland and National League glory are rising all the time. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Every silver lining has a cloud: The cost of preparing county teams for tilts at All-Ireland and National League glory are rising all the time. Photo: Sportsfile

Every silver lining has a cloud: The cost of preparing county teams for tilts at All-Ireland and National League glory are rising all the time. Photo: Sportsfile

/

Colm Keys Twitter Email

In his report to GAA Congress three years ago, the GAA’s director-general Tom Ryan raised concern over the rising costs of preparing inter-county teams and development squads.

Coming close to €30m (€29,933,171) for the 2019 season pushed the Association to a new landmark, an 11.6pc increase on 2018 figures. Ryan’s caution about the direction it was heading echoed the sentiments of quite a few county officers that winter as they digested their own end-of-season reports.

Most Watched

Privacy