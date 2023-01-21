GAA’s runaway money train gathers more speed as inter-county team preparation costs rise to €32.5m in 2022

In his report to GAA Congress three years ago, the GAA’s director-general Tom Ryan raised concern over the rising costs of preparing inter-county teams and development squads.

Coming close to €30m (€29,933,171) for the 2019 season pushed the Association to a new landmark, an 11.6pc increase on 2018 figures. Ryan’s caution about the direction it was heading echoed the sentiments of quite a few county officers that winter as they digested their own end-of-season reports.

The director-general wrote of “immense pressure” on those officers and how “quite apart from being unsustainable, it is not desirable.”

“This outlay represents a huge proportion of our collective resources,” he continued. “So the other unseen cost is all of the other GAA plans in a county that are foregone or neglected – coaching, club support, facilities and so on.”

The size of squads, the professional expertise being called upon and the “extent” of the inter-county season were all contributory factors, leaving Ryan to float a solution around spending caps.

His remarks prompted a stern reaction from the Gaelic Players Association through its then chief executive Paul Flynn who suggested that the inter-county game was being portrayed as the GAA’s “problem child.”

Far from being a “problem child” – not a word Ryan used – Flynn retorted that the inter-county game and its players were the “jewel in the crown,” suggesting that “this ploy of painting inter-county games in a negative light (is) used consistently to keep players down, to make them feel like they are lucky to be involved in the games.”

Covid intervened a few weeks later, changing the landscape for the following two years with truncated seasons and reduced allowances paid directly from Croke Park, specific to a team’s needs. Mileage, for example, was cut from 65 cent per mile to 50 cent, by agreement with players while the number of weekly sessions/gatherings was restricted to three in terms of what would be expensed.

In 2021, the overall cost of running teams came in at under €20m. With the lifting of Covid restrictions and a return to a full season, some hoped a new funding model could be arrived at with controls and greater central oversight.

That caused a rift between the GAA and GPA last spring when players, as a protest over the way negotiations on a new charter were going, withdrew co-operation from certain broadcast and media events. It was resolved and a new charter is now in place, based on ‘contact hours’ required, as set out by the GPA, where up to four sessions per week would be expensed but at different times of the year, primarily pre-season, that would rise to five.

The shorter 2022 season, with an All-Ireland football final played six weeks earlier than 2019, prompted further hope that a reduction in spending would follow. However, last year saw an 8.8pc rise on three years earlier, the last comparable year.

The time-frame may have shortened for the inter-county game but the concentration and volume of sessions and games clearly remains on a par to what it was before, resulting in €32,562,137 being spent by 32 counties preparing their football and hurling teams, from senior down to development level.

The ‘runaway train’, flagged three years ago by the outgoing Kerry treasurer Dermot Lynch, who had by then taken up the same role with Munster GAA, has picked up steam again.

It can be argued that an 8.8pc increase is somewhat in line with inflation that has gripped every other aspect of the economy over the last 18 months. And after two years of restrictions, additions to and upgrading of equipment is to be expected. But with a shorter window and a consciousness that spending needed to be reined in, the jump is bound to be concerning.

Some 12 counties spent over €1m in 2022, topped by Limerick and Galway who both pushed through the €2m mark, the first counties to do so. Most have been in the ‘millionaire’ bracket consistently, others like Offaly and Westmeath are hitting seven figures for the first time.

At the Westmeath convention the former hurling referee Barry Kelly was one of the most vocal as the figures for the county were being discussed from the floor.

“At what stage does this runaway train stop?” he asked, by way of observation not criticism as he acknowledged the success Westmeath teams had.

“Surely there’s a concern at the top table about the fact that we’re now spending in excess of €1 million. It seems to be increasing exponentially. I mean, €2 million would have been seen as a ludicrous a few years ago,” he said referring to Galway and Limerick.

He warned of “the danger of bankruptcy” for counties who spend beyond their means. Westmeath’s €1,072,411 investment in their teams funded an inaugural Tailteann Cup win, a subsequent holiday for the players and a decent Leinster hurling championship campaign, coming in at 60.3pc of their overall €1,779,160 expenditure. It was 64.5pc of their €1,661,823 income.

The treasurer James Savage agreed with Kelly’s concerns, saying it was “a runaway train, and we can’t keep adding carriages” as he predicted they would have to increase income streams in 2023 just to keep pace.

While the approach is admirable and ambitious in one respect, it begs an obvious ‘opportunity cost’ question, not just for Westmeath, but for many other counties. Infrastructure with an LGFA and camogie integration down the line and crumbling stadiums across the country in dire need of upgrading are just two problems looming fast.

By our count 19 counties devoted more than half of their overall expenditure (once contras were stripped out) to preparing teams, led by Sligo whose €937,688 included €101,941 for their trip to New York for their Connacht Championship game. That was 64.5pc of their €1,452,544 expenditure and a sizeable 76pc of the €1,233,928 they took in as income. By any measurement, that is not sustainable.

The more resourced counties are comfortably able to accommodate their level of team spending with their expansive revenue streams. Galway’s €2,161,497 caught the eye initially but the county still made a €410,768 profit on €4,560,520 income.

The Galway chairman Paul Bellew, speaking at the launch of a five-year extension to their sponsorship agreement with Supermac’s at the end of November, said they made “no apologies” for their outlay.

“We basically played 49 games last year between the six teams, football and hurling,” he explained. “We won the minor football (All-Ireland). We got to the All-Ireland football final. Our three hurling teams lost to the eventual All-Ireland champions by a combined total of six points. There is not too many counties can say that. If you compare to other counties and show where they didn’t get to, it doesn’t compare too unfavourably at all.”

Kerry treasurer Tom Keane was of a similar view when he issued his report, one that showed a profit of €1m on the back of soaring commercial revenues.

The Kingdom spent 54.1pc, €1,939,845 (including team holiday and All-Ireland weekend) out of €3,581,847 (without contras) expenditure, on their teams with Keane suggesting he was “personally very happy that we as a board were not found wanting in this regard when it came to supporting our teams.”

Other counties have been able to lower their percentage spend, among them Mayo whose €1,083,506 came in at 38pc, the lowest of the 32 counties. Kildare were another with a low percentage spend at 38.6pc.

There is little prospect of rowing back on these figures, not with inflation remaining so high. And further down the road, when integration is complete, ladies teams will have every right to expect the same outlay in pursuit of success and better welfare. Some very hard choices lie ahead.