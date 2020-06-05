GAA's return to play roadmap: When will Championships be back? All you need to know ahead of today's crunch talks

Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Kieran Donaghy of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin

THE GAA’s ‘return to play’ roadmap will be revealed in a Croke Park conference call with members of the media at 5pm today, amid growing confidence that pitches will reopen by the end of the month and that we’ll have club and county championships in 2020 after all.

The GAA season has been in lockdown since the first raft of Covid-19 restrictions were announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on March 12, almost three months ago.

But the gradual road back to activity will be spelled out by GAA chiefs this evening, after the Government has confirmed its latest easing of restrictions earlier in the afternoon.

RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today spelled out the headline changes likely to be announced by Croke Park, although most of these changes have already been signalled in the media over recent days.

All of these come with the obvious caveat – that there is no worrying spike in coronavirus cases to coincide with the country opening back up. But they include:

October is understood to remain the likely starting for the an inter-county championship season.

This will be preceded by the start of club championships, potentially at the end of July or early August.

Well ahead of that, GAA walking tracks can reopen for recreational use from next Monday (June 8) under certain controls.

June 29 has been signalled as the likely date for the reopening of GAA pitches – three weeks ahead of the July 20 date previously announced.

Teams will return to training on a phased basis, initially involving non-contact training with panels split into smaller ‘pods’.

RTÉ also outlined how consent must be given for underage players to resume activity; that equipment must be washed and sanitised at the end of every session; and that clubs will be expected to appoint a ‘Covid supervisor’.

GAA stakeholders – especially county boards, managers and players themselves – will require far more clarity and practical guidelines, and presumably much of this will be included in the ‘return to play’ roadmap.

Ahead of today’s GAA announcement, Independent.ie spoke to three county board chairpersons – Kildare’s Mick Gorman, Monaghan’s Michael McMahon and Westmeath’s Billy Foley.

All three were anxiously awaiting word on the new guidelines so that they can start rolling out their own specific roadmaps and especially their revised club fixture programmes.

The challenge facing these counties is enormous, but one they are willing to embrace so that GAA activity can finally return.

“The challenges for county boards are massive as regards employment of coaches, Kelloggs Cúl Camps, and you’re going to compress seven months of fixtures into seven or eight weeks, but you don’t know when you’re going to start. And that’s a massive challenge,” McMahon said.

But all three chairpersons are optimistic that, on the obvious proviso that Covid-19 remains suppressed, the GAA season can be rescued.

“We would be very hopeful,” Gorman remarked, “and we feel there’s a great appetite out there among club players and everyone in general to get back on the playing pitches.

“We’re well aware of the medical situation, and (the need to) look after people and everything else, but there is definitely a hunger there to get games going.”

Of course the vexed issue of social distancing - not just on the pitch in a contact sport, but whether spectators will even be allowed to attend games – remains the biggest conundrum of all for the GAA.

Asked if club matches might initially have to be played behind closed doors, Gorman replied: “Honestly, I don’t know. We will be guided by whatever the restrictions and regulations are. But I would hope people will be able to go and watch their clubs play as well, practising social distancing and everything else.

“It’s a community activity after all - the community are very much part of it.”

Online Editors